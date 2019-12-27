Report: Watford reject Lyon's approach for Etienne Capoue

Capoue has started all but five games in the Premier League this season.

According to a report from RMC Sport, Watford have rejected an approach from Ligue 1 side Lyon for their star midfielder Etienne Capoue.

The Frenchman midfielder has been an integral part of the Hornets' midfield since joining them from Tottenham back in the summer of 2015. Capoue has played 154 times for Watford so far in all competitions and has almost always been reliable for them in the heart of their midfield.

The report claims that Lyon are keen on strengthening their midfield and have identified the Watford man as a possible option. The Ligue 1 outfit are said to have approached Watford over the last few hours about a possible transfer but the Hornets have 'categorically refused' to part ways with him.

Watford are absolutely right to keep hold of all their players considering the position they are in. The Hornets are into their third manager for the season and have finally found some success under Nigel Pearson. The Hornets have now climbed out of the bottom of the league table after just one loss in their last four games.

Capoue has started in each of those games and was particularly impressive in Watford's 2-0 against Manchester United last weekend. The Frenchman will important in the second of the campaign as Watford aim to climb out of the massive hole that they are currently in.

A move to a Champions League club like Lyon would be hard to turn down for any player let alone one who is struggling for survival in the Premier League. However, with two-and-a-half years left on his contract, Watford are in a strong position to hold onto him and they should do that at all costs.