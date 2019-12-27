Quick links

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp explains why Firmino thanked him on after Leicester win

Shamanth Jayaram
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on September 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jurgen Klopp claims that he isn't interested in Roberto Firmino's numbers.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to Goal after his side' 4-0 thumping of Leicester City and hailed star forward Roberto Firmino's performance over his last three games.

Firmino had a barren in the Premier League before the game on Boxing Day scoring just once in his last 11 games. However, the Brazilian is back among the goals scoring four times in his last three games in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp reveals why Firmino felt the need to thank him after his goal.

He said: "We had a talk because for the first time since I’ve known him, he seemed a little concerned by that and I told him I’m not interested in the number. He is the connector for our team, he’s so important for us. He’s not the only one who can play that position for us, but he does it in a very special way."

 

"So when he scored, he came to me and he doesn’t have to do that for every goal. This time we had a little thing where he thought I was calm enough to leave him on the pitch in these games and he wanted to say ‘thank you’," Klopp said. 

Firmino now has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season which is phenomenal for a player who isn't always in the box. The Brazilian brings a lot more to the game than just goals and assists and is an integral part of Liverpool's squad. 

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp after scoring to make it 0-3 during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King...

Liverpool are well clear of the rest of the pack now in the Premier League after the win last night. the Reds are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City and after 18 games this season, they couldn't have wished for a better position to be in. 

With a tricky run of games against Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Wolves again, Liverpool will do well to come away with their unbeaten record intact but with the way things are going, people will be surprised if it goes any other way. 

Virgil van Dijk (4) of Liverpool celebrates by patting Andrew Robertson (26) of Liverpool on the head during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King...

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch