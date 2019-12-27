Jurgen Klopp explains why Firmino thanked him on after Leicester win

Jurgen Klopp claims that he isn't interested in Roberto Firmino's numbers.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp spoke to Goal after his side' 4-0 thumping of Leicester City and hailed star forward Roberto Firmino's performance over his last three games.

Firmino had a barren in the Premier League before the game on Boxing Day scoring just once in his last 11 games. However, the Brazilian is back among the goals scoring four times in his last three games in all competitions and Jurgen Klopp reveals why Firmino felt the need to thank him after his goal.

He said: "We had a talk because for the first time since I’ve known him, he seemed a little concerned by that and I told him I’m not interested in the number. He is the connector for our team, he’s so important for us. He’s not the only one who can play that position for us, but he does it in a very special way."

"So when he scored, he came to me and he doesn’t have to do that for every goal. This time we had a little thing where he thought I was calm enough to leave him on the pitch in these games and he wanted to say ‘thank you’," Klopp said.

Firmino now has eight goals and nine assists in all competitions this season which is phenomenal for a player who isn't always in the box. The Brazilian brings a lot more to the game than just goals and assists and is an integral part of Liverpool's squad.

Liverpool are well clear of the rest of the pack now in the Premier League after the win last night. the Reds are 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City and after 18 games this season, they couldn't have wished for a better position to be in.

With a tricky run of games against Wolves, Sheffield United, Manchester United and Wolves again, Liverpool will do well to come away with their unbeaten record intact but with the way things are going, people will be surprised if it goes any other way.