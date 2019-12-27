Granit Xhaka's agent confirms that his client wants to leave Arsenal

Xhaka has reportedly agreed terms with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka's agent José Noguera spoke to Blick about his client's future at the Emirates.

The Swiss international had a massive outburst against Arsenal fans two months ago which saw speculation about his future being away from the Gunners emerge. Xhaka was brought back into the squad by Unai Emery last month and has been appreciated by the fans for his performances in recent games.

However, his agent's comments show that the former Borussia Monchengladbach skipper is hell-bent on leaving Arsenal with a return to Bundesliga very likely in the upcoming transfer window.

Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera said: "Look, I will say it frankly and honestly: We are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. So we said Arsenal's club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu Gaspar - as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta. Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It's only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

That has to come in as unwanted news for Arteta who only just took charge of his first game. The Spaniard opened up about his admiration for Xhaka, revealing that he was one of the players who he wanted at Manchester City when he joined Pep Guardiola's coaching back in 2016. (Telegraph)

The report from Blick also claims that Hertha, now managed by former Spurs star Jurgen Klinsmann, have tabled a £21.3 million bid for the Swissman. That would be a massive bargain for the Bundesliga side but it is unlikely that Arsenal will accept a fee that low.

The Gunners paid £35 million (BBC) to sign Xhaka from Monchengladbach in 2016 and the 27-year only signed an extension 18 months ago. His contract at the Emirates lasts till the summer of 2023 which should put Arsenal in a strong position during potential negotiations.

Losing Xhaka, irrespective of the fans' opinion of him, will be a massive blow for Arsenal. The Swiss international is arguably their best box-to-box midfielder and finding a top-quality replacement for him will cost a lot more than the £21.3 million that Hertha have reportedly offered.