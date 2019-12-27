'Shocking': Noel Whelan shares observation during Leeds draw

The Leeds United hitman can't eat what he isn't being fed.

Noel Whelan has defended Patrick Bamford's performance for Leeds United on Thursday.

Marcelo Bielsa's side narrowly rescued a point at home to Preston North End as Stuart Dallas scored a last-minute equaliser for the hosts.

The Leeds fans adore Bielsa but they have been raising an eyebrow over his substitutions in recent weeks and there similar skepticism over his tactical changes yesterday.

On 64 minutes, the Argentine hauled off Bamford for Eddie Nketiah, who seemed to float from wing to wing without ever taking up his team-mate position as a number nine, in and around the box.

The former Middlesbrough striker wasn't heavily involved but, by the same token, he was given very little to feed off.

And former Leeds hitman Whelan has claimed that the service he was provided with was simply 'shocking' against Alex Neil's side.

He said on BBC Radio Leeds: "Patrick didn't have anything to feed off. I think the balls up to him were shocking. I don't think any striker could've done much with the balls that were laid up for him. There was a lot of hoofing and no direction. It was very much like they were strangers."

In truth, it was a questionable decision by Bielsa to sub him off.

Bamford has hit double figures for Leeds in the goalscoring stakes this season and to take him off when you need a goal is crazy.

Still, United boast an eight-point cushion in the automatic promotion places as we approach the New Year.