Sheffield United fans react after Celtic and Everton linked David Parkhouse rejects Blades contract

Celtic and Everton are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the young Sheffield United striker.

Sheffield United fans are reacting to news that the Celtic and Everton-linked striker David Parkhouse has rejected a new deal at Bramall Lane.

Parkhouse scored 19 goals for Derry City last season and is said to have interest from Celtic, Everton and Blackburn Rovers ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

After reports that he had snubbed the Blades' offer, the 20-year-old confirmed the news to the Derry Journal earlier this week.

Subscribe

And this is what the Sheffield United faithful are saying on Twitter...

He will go to celtic. I would say a league as good as sunday league but sunday leagues probably better — Richard Dungworth (@RichardDungwor2) December 24, 2019

his loss — UTB (@trhjcedf) December 23, 2019

Shades of Jacob Mellis and Diago Di Girolamo. But I'm sure his agent knows best. — Chapman Baxter (@ham_wich) December 23, 2019

If he wants to take a step backwards to Everton or Celtic up to him — Neil Peter ⚔️ (@Neil1889) December 23, 2019

Why? Madness. Been offered a contract at a club on a huge uprise and you turn it down to play for Celtic or Everton ‍♂️ Good luck, Lad ⚔️ — Matt Clarkson (@SUFCClarkson) December 23, 2019

Can’t fault him , he’s unlikely to get a look in here.

We’ve been fantastic at identifying young talent and developing them but fall a little short at giving them a go. — craig nicholson (@8balltiger) December 23, 2019

Don’t get why people would have a pop at him. IF it’s because he thinks he is getting to get a crack at first team football elsewhere or a better contract then fair play? — Dog (@Brown_Dog74) December 23, 2019

Sheffield United are likely to favour an English move for Parkhouse, for whom they would be entitled to more compensation than if he were to leave the country - e.g. join Celtic.

The player's comments do, however, suggest he will sign for the club at which first-team opportunities are most readily available - potentially ruling out Everton and increasing Blackburn's chances.

The Northern Irishman joined Sheffield United from Maiden City in 2016 but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blades.

Celtic, Everton, Blackburn or neither - where will Parkhouse end up?