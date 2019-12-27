Quick links

Celtic

Everton

Sheffield United

Premier League

Scottish Premiership

Sheffield United fans react after Celtic and Everton linked David Parkhouse rejects Blades contract

Aiden Cusick
A general view of Bramall Lane beofre the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield United and Brentford at Bramall Lane on August 5, 2017 in Sheffield, England.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Celtic and Everton are among the clubs being credited with an interest in the young Sheffield United striker.

Derry , United Kingdom - 5 August 2019; David Parkhouse of Derry City, four goal hero, with the match ball after the EA Sports Cup semi-final match between Derry City and Waterford at Ryan...

Sheffield United fans are reacting to news that the Celtic and Everton-linked striker David Parkhouse has rejected a new deal at Bramall Lane.

Parkhouse scored 19 goals for Derry City last season and is said to have interest from Celtic, Everton and Blackburn Rovers ahead of his contract expiring next summer.

 

After reports that he had snubbed the Blades' offer, the 20-year-old confirmed the news to the Derry Journal earlier this week.

Subscribe

And this is what the Sheffield United faithful are saying on Twitter...

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield United are likely to favour an English move for Parkhouse, for whom they would be entitled to more compensation than if he were to leave the country - e.g. join Celtic.

The player's comments do, however, suggest he will sign for the club at which first-team opportunities are most readily available - potentially ruling out Everton and increasing Blackburn's chances.

Derry , Ireland - 5 July 2019; David Parkhouse of Derry City after the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Dundalk at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in...

The Northern Irishman joined Sheffield United from Maiden City in 2016 but has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Blades.

Celtic, Everton, Blackburn or neither - where will Parkhouse end up?

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch