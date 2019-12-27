Sean Dyche comments on Everton's style of play under Carlo Ancelotti

Everton recorded all three points in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge of the club.

Sean Dyche has labelled Everton's style of play as 'methodical' as he claimed that Carlo Ancelotti's side didn't ask 'any real questions' of his Burnley side despite their 1-0 defeat at Goodison Park.

It was Ancelotti's first game in charge of Everton and Dyche shared how the Toffees went 'longer' during the second period, but his two 'excellent' centre-halves dealt with anything that came their way.

In the end, it was striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin who netted the first goal and the first three points of Ancelloti's reign.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (26/12/10 at 20:05 pm), Dyche shared his thoughts on Everton's style of play under Ancelotti and how they seemingly didn't really hurt his side.

“I was pleased [with out performance] because they played in front of us, it was methodical, but without any real questions asked,” Dyche told Sky Sports News. “So, I was pleased from our point of view.

“And then in the second half, they went longer and tried to mix it up and I thought our two centre-halves were excellent. I thought they were certainly doing what they had to do.

“Unfortunately, we got locked onto a mistake of our own today. That's probably the only thing and that's frustration. I'm not really disappointed, I am more frustrated than anything.”

During this festive period, and busy schedule, Ancelotti will not have much time on the training pitch to try and implement his own style of play on the team.

But if he can get things going at Goodison Park then he will add an air of excitement on Merseyside, as his long term plan is to guide the club back to Europe.

At this moment in time, it is just a case of picking up all three points and ensuring Everton climb up the table, and players, as both individuals and as a team, build their confidence.