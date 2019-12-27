Quick links

Seamus Coleman reacts to Everton's Carlo Ancelotti tweaking his position

Everton unveil new manager Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison Park on December 23, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Carlo Ancelotti implemented interesting tactical tweaks during his Everton coronation.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Seamus Coleman during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on November 21, 2019 in Halewood, England.

Seamus Coleman has told Everton's official website that he had no problem with the positional tweak that Carlo Ancelotti imposed during yesterday's win over Burnley.

The Toffees got the Ancelotti era off to a good start by beating the Clarets 1-0 at Goodison Park yesterday afternoon.

It was the legendary Italian manager's first game in charge since being named as Marco Silva's successor on Merseyside.

And the most interesting element of Ancelotti's coronation was the tactical change that he made.

 

Everton alternated between a 4-4-2 and 3-5-2 system depending on when they had possession, with right-back Coleman becoming a centre-back in a three-man defence during the latter.

The 31-year-old has been a right-back for the entirety of his decade-long stint at Goodison, but the Irishman revealed to the club's official website that he had no issue with what Ancelotti asked.

He said: "I enjoyed it. It was something the manager worked on during the week - when we have the ball to drop into a back three.

"I was happy to do it, we did it for a few days in training and I really enjoyed it actually."

The games are coming thick and fast for Everton, who go to Newcastle United tomorrow and then visit Premier League champions Manchester City on New Year's Day.

Seven points from his first three games would be a magnificent start for the former AC Milan and Real Madrid coach, who has won the Champions League on three occasions, but there's two tricky away trips on the horizon and no Everton fan will be getting ahead of themselves.

Seamus Coleman (L) of Everton and Domingos Quina (R) of Watford fight for possession during the Carabao Cup Round of 16 match between Everton and Watford at Goodison Park on October 29,...

