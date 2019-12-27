Reported Celtic and Everton target rejects new contract, free agent in July

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are battling Everton to snap up David Parkhouse from Premier League high-flyers Sheffield United.

David Parkhouse has admitted that he has turned down a new contract at Sheffield United, speaking to the Derry Journal, with Celtic and Everton showing an interest in signing the highly-rated striker.

It seems that the 20-year-old has exploded onto the scene at the worst possible time. In previous years, Parkhouse might have been fast-tracked into Chris Wilder’s first-team plans but, after The Blades spent £30 million on new attackers over the summer, Parkhouse has instead found himself on the outside looking in.

The Northern Irishman readily admits that he shares a lot of similarities with Sheffield United’s £20 million record signing Oli McBurnie – the former Swansea man being just one of a number of exciting forwards keeping Parkhouse out of the picture at Bramall Lane.

And, amid interest from Celtic and Everton, the striker has made it clear that he is ready to move on with his current contract due to expire at the end of the campaign.

“I haven’t turned (the new contract) down out of disrespect to Sheffield United but you have to sit down and look at where your future is going to lie,” said the youngster, who plundered 19 goals during a recent loan spell at Derry City.

“I’ve been up with the first team since I’ve been back, I’ve been training and done well but I have to assess whether there will be a breakthrough for me in the team at some point. Looking at it now, there’s not really going to be that opportunity.

“I know where I want to be at this moment in time. And what I’ve been offered just isn’t for me at the minute. I want to be at a place where I get regular game-time, regular first team football.”

The question is, then, would Parkhouse be better off at Celtic or Everton?

The Hoops are hardly overloaded with top quality centre-forwards right now with Leigh Griffiths struggling with injuries and Vakoun Issouf Bayo failing to make his mark in green and white. Fellow Northern Irishman Neil Lennon, meanwhile, has an excellent track record when it comes to blooding young talent like Parkhouse.

At Everton, however, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is starting to establish himself as a Premier League-quality centre-forward and new coach Carlo Ancelotti is Kean to give Moise a chance to prove himself.

A move north of the border could be the making of one of Ireland's most exciting prospects.