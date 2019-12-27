Report: Tottenham now hopeful of making Roma flop Mourinho's first signing

Premier League Spurs are in talks to sign Gerson from Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo - can he thrive in England after flopping in Serie A?

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Flamengo midfielder Gerson and are hopeful of sealing a deal for the Copa Liberatores winner during the upcoming January transfer window, according to Bleacher Report.

So much of the media’s attention has focused on the prolific Gabigol but rumours surrounding another Flamengo star are on the rise.

22-year-old Gerson might have flopped at Roma between 2016 and 2019 but, after rebuilding his reputation back home in Brazil, a return to Europe appears to have opened up.

Bleacher Report believe that the all-action enforcer could soon be the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Spurs with club chiefs now increasingly hopeful that a deal can be signed, sealed and delivered next month.

Gerson can play anywhere across the midfield, including on the left or the right, but he has been at his best in the centre of the park since leaving the Stadio Olimpico behind. He netted two goals and set up three more in the Brazilian Serie A and started the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate in December, Flamengo winning 2-1 to lift the trophy for the first time since 1981.

It remains to be seen, however, what the potential addition of Gerson means for the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko or even Tanguy Ndombele, who is yet to make his mark under Jose Mourinho.

His arrival will surely coincide with the departure of Victor Wanyama, who seems all-but guaranteed to bid farewell to life in North London over the next few weeks.