Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Serie A

Report: Tottenham now hopeful of making Roma flop Mourinho's first signing

Danny Owen
Tottenham Hotspur Manager Jose Mourinho looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Spurs are in talks to sign Gerson from Copa Libertadores winners Flamengo - can he thrive in England after flopping in Serie A?

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool competes for the ball with Gerson of CR Flamengo during the FIFA Club World Cup Final Match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International...

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Flamengo midfielder Gerson and are hopeful of sealing a deal for the Copa Liberatores winner during the upcoming January transfer window, according to Bleacher Report.

So much of the media’s attention has focused on the prolific Gabigol but rumours surrounding another Flamengo star are on the rise.

22-year-old Gerson might have flopped at Roma between 2016 and 2019 but, after rebuilding his reputation back home in Brazil, a return to Europe appears to have opened up.

 

Bleacher Report believe that the all-action enforcer could soon be the first signing of the Jose Mourinho era at Spurs with club chiefs now increasingly hopeful that a deal can be signed, sealed and delivered next month.

Gerson can play anywhere across the midfield, including on the left or the right, but he has been at his best in the centre of the park since leaving the Stadio Olimpico behind. He netted two goals and set up three more in the Brazilian Serie A and started the Copa Libertadores final against River Plate in December, Flamengo winning 2-1 to lift the trophy for the first time since 1981.

Naby Keita of Liverpool (L) battles for the ball with Gerson da Silva of Flamengo (R) during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa...

It remains to be seen, however, what the potential addition of Gerson means for the likes of Eric Dier, Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko or even Tanguy Ndombele, who is yet to make his mark under Jose Mourinho.

His arrival will surely coincide with the departure of Victor Wanyama, who seems all-but guaranteed to bid farewell to life in North London over the next few weeks.

Roma's Brazilian midfielder Gerson (L) vies for the ball with Shakhtar Donetsk's forward Ismaily (R) during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match between Shaktar...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch