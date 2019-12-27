Report: Player Mauricio Pochettino planned to sign for Tottenham agrees move elsewhere

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last month.

A player for whom Mauricio Pochettino intended to move in January has agreed terms with a club other than Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claimed that Tottenham were the team most interested in signing Carles Alena, the Barcelona midfielder, when Pochettino was still in charge of the Londoners.

It was suggested that the Argentine saw Alena as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose Spurs deal expires this summer and who is therefore expected to be sold in January.

But while several clubs are said to have recently made contact regarding the 21-year-old, Tottenham are not among those mentioned by Sport.

According to Catalan newspaper, Barca were approached by AC Milan, Celta Vigo and Real Betis, with the latter side the one to whom Alena is expected to move on loan when the transfer window opens.

And the new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, seemingly, has alternative plans to his predecessor.