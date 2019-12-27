Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Player Mauricio Pochettino planned to sign for Tottenham agrees move elsewhere

Aiden Cusick
Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pochettino was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur last month.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

A player for whom Mauricio Pochettino intended to move in January has agreed terms with a club other than Tottenham Hotspur, according to reports in Spain.

Mundo Deportivo claimed that Tottenham were the team most interested in signing Carles Alena, the Barcelona midfielder, when Pochettino was still in charge of the Londoners. 

 

It was suggested that the Argentine saw Alena as a replacement for Christian Eriksen, whose Spurs deal expires this summer and who is therefore expected to be sold in January.

But while several clubs are said to have recently made contact regarding the 21-year-old, Tottenham are not among those mentioned by Sport

Carles Alena of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Betis Balompie at Camp Nou on November 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

According to Catalan newspaper, Barca were approached by AC Milan, Celta Vigo and Real Betis, with the latter side the one to whom Alena is expected to move on loan when the transfer window opens.

And the new Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho, seemingly, has alternative plans to his predecessor.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch