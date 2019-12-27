Report: Manchester City expect £40m target to join rivals, two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola's Premier League champions need a defender with Bournemouth's Nathan Ake, Villarreal's Pau Torres and Benfica's Ruben Dias all targets.

Manchester City are targeting January deals for Ruben Dias and Pau Torres, according to The Telegraph, as they expect Nathan Ake to re-join Chelsea in a £40 million deal.

With Pep Guardiola one defender short, the Premier League champions are heading into the January transfer window with a commanding centre-half right at the top of their wishlist.

And Ake, on the back of his impressive performances for Bournemouth, has played his way into City's sights. Aggressive in the air and excellent with the ball at his feet, the Dutchman would walk into Guardiola’s starting XI on current form, particularly given the form of Nicolas Otamendi in recent months.

Unfortunately for City, not to mention the likes of Everton and Tottenham, Chelsea made plans long ago to ensure that they would not have another Kevin de Bruyne or Mo Salah situation on their hands.

The Blues included a buy-back clause in Ake’s contract when they sold him to Bournemouth two years ago – one they are expected to trigger next month with City already resigned to seeing one of their top targets complete a £40 million return to a Premier League rival.

Ake is not the only talented young centre-half in Europe, however, with Villarreal’s newly-capped Spain international Torres and Benfica powerhouse Dias also on their radar. Both are typical Guardiola signings, combining technique and tenacity in defence.

Dias, at just 22, already has one domestic title with Benfica under his belt and he was arguably the best player on the Estadio do Dragao pitch as Portugal beat the Netherlands to lift the inaugural UEFA Nations League crown over the summer. He will cost far more than Ake, however, thanks to an £84 million release-clause in his contract.

With Guardiola claiming that City cannot compete with clubs willing to part with such eye-watering fees, they may have to set their sights on a decidely cheaper option.