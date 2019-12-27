Quick links

Report: European giants will reject Arsenal bids for their £17m captain

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta's Arsenal reportedly want to bring Kevin Volland to the Premier League from Bundesliga hopefuls Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen are determined to hang onto Kevin Volland during the January transfer window and will resist any interest from Arsenal, according to Sky.

If Nicholas Pepe was hoping that the appointment of Mikel Arteta would see him handed a fresh start in North London, the £72 million record signing will be a little concerned by reports that Volland has admirers at the Emirates.

Like Pepe, the Germany international is a forward at his best when cutting in from the right onto his lethal left foot.

 

A reliable provider of goals and assists, Volland has contributed 12 in 17 Bundesliga matches this season for a swashbuckling Leverkusen side hovering just behind the chasing pack at the top of the table.

According to Sky, an Arsenal side lacking cutting edge and creativity in the final third have watched the former Hoffenheim talisman on a number of occasions this season.

But there is a reason why so many clubs give the winter window the cold shoulder. Leverkusen, as you might expect, have no interest in on their £17 million man midway through the campaign and will reject any offers that Arsenal make over the next few weeks.

With Leon Bailey and Kai Havertz once again set to dominate the gossip columns, it is set to be a tiring few weeks for the 2001 Champions League finalists – though their stance over Volland suggests that any interested suitors would be wasting their time with a cheeky January bid.

So Pepe, it seems, can sleep a little easier tonight. But if he fails to find form under Arteta, the most expensive player in Arsenal's history could soon find himself in danger of being replaced.

