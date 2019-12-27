'Such a fantastic footballer': Rangers boss Steven Gerrard blown away by £1m man

Glasgow Rangers ace Alfredo Morelos scored the winner at Ibrox on Boxing Day and Steven Gerrard praised his goal machine after the game.

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has spoken highly of Alfredo Morelos after the Ibrox goal machine once again delivered for the Light Blues.

Morelos was named among the Rangers substitutes on his return from suspension as Gerrard stuck with the starting XI that beat Hibernian for the Boxing Day clash with Kilmarnock at Ibrox.

The Colombia international had been handed his first red card of the season at Motherwell - and thus suspended for a game - after collecting a second booking for a gesture seemingly aimed at the home supporters in Rangers' 2-0 win.

Fast-forward to Boxing Day and Gerrard's charges were labouring against Killie, before the £1million man (Daily Record) came on in the 58th minute for Jermain Defoe and duly struck what turned out to be the winner seven minutes later.

Morelos now has 28 goals and nine assists for the season (Transfermarkt), and Gerrard couldn't help but sing the 23-year-old's praises at full time.

"That’s what he gets paid to do, he gets paid very well to do it," the Rangers boss is quoted by Herald Scotland as saying. "He’s being doing it from the start of the season and I predict he’ll continue to do it until the end of the season.

"We speak about him most weeks and most games because he is such a fantastic footballer. You expect your players in the final third to provide those moments of magic. He has stepped up at a big time for us."

Up next for Rangers is the Old Firm derby away at bitter rivals Celtic, after which the winter break sees a halt to proceedings.