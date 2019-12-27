Rangers boss Steven Gerrard speaks out on reported £18m-valued transfer target

Glasgow Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has spoken about speculation linking the Ibrox club with Olivier Giroud.

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has played down reports linking the Ibrox club with a move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, telling his post-match press conference it was "the first I've heard of it".

Giroud, who cost Chelsea a reported £18million from Arsenal in January 2018 (BBC Sport), has found himself on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge following Frank Lampard's arrival at the Premier League club, with just three starts under his belt in all competitions this term (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, the 33-year-old France international is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, and with Euro 2020 on the horizon, there is the real risk of the striker losing his first-team place for the world champions given how little game time he's getting at club level.

French outlet L'Equipe have reported that Giroud is interesting Rangers, but Gerrard - who already has Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe at his disposal - quickly poured cold water on the reports after the 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over Kilmarnock.

"We are getting linked with some good players," Gerrard is quoted by the Daily Record as saying. "I don’t know anything about it, to be honest. If someone knows something about it, give them my number. That’s the first I’ve heard of it... he’s a good player, though."

Giroud, who has 19 goals and 13 assists for Chelsea as well as 105 goals and 41 assists for Arsenal, has also been linked with the likes of Inter Milan, Lyon, Marseille and Borussia Dortmund.

The veteran - once described by Eden Hazard as "a targetman, maybe the best in the world" (Sky Sports News), admits it'll be "difficult to stay at Chelsea" and will be having a chat with the coaches regarding his future ahead of the January transfer window (Le Dauphine Libere).