Rangers fans respond to Peter Crouch tweet

Shane Callaghan
Captain, James Tavernier of Rangers gives his team instructions during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premier League between Celtic and at Ibrox Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are saying the same thing to ex-Liverpool striker Peter Crouch on Twitter.

James Tavernier of Rangers during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A lot of Rangers fans on Twitter are saying the same thing to Peter Crouch.

On Thursday, the former Liverpool striker highlighted Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in the 4-0 win away to Leicester City.

The 21-year-old grabbed two assists and a goal in the rout of the Foxes, which is remarkable considering he's a right-back.

Crouch, who played alongside Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Anfield, wrote on Twitter: "Imagine running a game from right back."

 

It was a reference to Alexander-Arnold's heroics at The King Power last night.

But some Rangers supporters were quick to point out that he isn't the only right-back to be influencing games.

Of course, the Gers' captain is a certain James Tavernier, an attacking figure who has been scoring and setting up goals for the Ibrox side on a regular basis down the years.

And fans of the Glasgow side referenced their skipper in response to Crouch's praise of Alexander-Arnold.

Johnny Hayes of Celtic battles for possession with James Tavernier of Rangers FC during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in...

