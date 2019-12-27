Rangers fans respond to Peter Crouch tweet

Fans of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers are saying the same thing to ex-Liverpool striker Peter Crouch on Twitter.

On Thursday, the former Liverpool striker highlighted Trent Alexander-Arnold's performance in the 4-0 win away to Leicester City.

The 21-year-old grabbed two assists and a goal in the rout of the Foxes, which is remarkable considering he's a right-back.

Crouch, who played alongside Rangers boss Steven Gerrard at Anfield, wrote on Twitter: "Imagine running a game from right back."

It was a reference to Alexander-Arnold's heroics at The King Power last night.

But some Rangers supporters were quick to point out that he isn't the only right-back to be influencing games.

Of course, the Gers' captain is a certain James Tavernier, an attacking figure who has been scoring and setting up goals for the Ibrox side on a regular basis down the years.

And fans of the Glasgow side referenced their skipper in response to Crouch's praise of Alexander-Arnold.

