Newcastle United fans react to Dwight Gayle's display yesterday

John Verrall
Dwight Gayle of West Bromwich Albion looks on at the Bet365 Stadium on February 09, 2019 in Stoke on Trent, England.
Newcastle United were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday, with Dwight Gayle failing to impress.

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Newcastle United at Villa Park on November 25, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Newcastle United fans want Dwight Gayle sold, after his display against Manchester United yesterday.

Steve Bruce gave Gayle a chance to start for Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but he failed to impress.

 

The striker missed a huge chance when the score was locked at 0-0, and that ultimately proved costly.

Newcastle lost 4-1 against the Red Devils, even after they had taken the lead through Matty Longstaff.

And Gayle’s display came in for heavy criticism on social media.

Gayle has struggled for goals at the top level ever since joining Newcastle, with his best form for the club coming in the Championship.

Gayle played a major part in getting Newcastle back to the Premier League, but he has found it difficult in the top flight throughout his career.

Whether Bruce will now opt to offload Gayle in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but there is likely to be plenty of interest in him from second tier sides.

