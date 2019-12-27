Newcastle United fans react to Dwight Gayle's display yesterday

Newcastle United were beaten 4-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford yesterday, with Dwight Gayle failing to impress.

Newcastle United fans want Dwight Gayle sold, after his display against Manchester United yesterday.

Steve Bruce gave Gayle a chance to start for Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but he failed to impress.

The striker missed a huge chance when the score was locked at 0-0, and that ultimately proved costly.

Newcastle lost 4-1 against the Red Devils, even after they had taken the lead through Matty Longstaff.

And Gayle’s display came in for heavy criticism on social media.

That should be the last time Gayle pulls on an NUFC shirt. He's not good enough at this level but we already knew that 2yrs ago — Dunny (@mdunn1977) December 26, 2019

Doubt we will see Gayle again — Cpat (@nufc18921988) December 26, 2019

Gayle has to be moved on in january he’s a waste of time in this league... #NUFC https://t.co/IXB6OUfKZu — James Knowlson (@jimknowlson) December 26, 2019

Surely the end of Gayle now like — Sam Smith (@SamSmit04952115) December 26, 2019

Got to be the last of Gayle that. — DEENJAM2.0 (@deenjam2) December 26, 2019

Atsu on for Gayle i never wanna see Gayle again. #NUFC — NuFc For LIFE (@ToonBarmy59) December 26, 2019

Don't let Dwight Gayle wear that shirt ever again thanks. #NUFC — NICKY (@fORgEtMeAlWays_) December 26, 2019

Gayle has struggled for goals at the top level ever since joining Newcastle, with his best form for the club coming in the Championship.

Gayle played a major part in getting Newcastle back to the Premier League, but he has found it difficult in the top flight throughout his career.

Whether Bruce will now opt to offload Gayle in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but there is likely to be plenty of interest in him from second tier sides.