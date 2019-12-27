Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal player who's impressed him in training

John Verrall
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to start Mesut Ozil against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on December 26, 2019 in Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he has been so impressed with Mesut Ozil in Arsenal training since he arrived.

Ozil was given a starting role for Arsenal yesterday, as they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge.

The German put in arguably his finest performance of the season to date at Dean Court, as he played with so much freedom.

 

And Arteta has suggested that he could not leave Ozil out, as he had caught his eye in Arsenal training.

“To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible,” Arteta said.

"I've seen this and I said I would give a clean slate to everybody and that was for him too. When we were preparing and watching where we could hurt the opponent, we believed he could be a key point.

"Like this, he responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals in the net because of him.”

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on September 29, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Ozil’s attitude had been questioned in recent weeks, so the praise that he has received from Arteta should be a major boost for him.

Ozil could now have a key role to play under Arsenal’s new Spanish boss, as the Gunners aim to get their season back on track.

Arsenal are currently sat in 11th place in the Premier League table, and will be looking to improve on this position sooner rather than later.

The Gunners are next in action against Chelsea on Sunday.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch