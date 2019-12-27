Mikel Arteta names the Arsenal player who's impressed him in training

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to start Mesut Ozil against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta has told Football London that he has been so impressed with Mesut Ozil in Arsenal training since he arrived.

Ozil was given a starting role for Arsenal yesterday, as they drew 1-1 with Bournemouth in Arteta’s first game in charge.

The German put in arguably his finest performance of the season to date at Dean Court, as he played with so much freedom.

And Arteta has suggested that he could not leave Ozil out, as he had caught his eye in Arsenal training.

“To be fair, his attitude in training since the day that I walked in the building has been incredible,” Arteta said.

"I've seen this and I said I would give a clean slate to everybody and that was for him too. When we were preparing and watching where we could hurt the opponent, we believed he could be a key point.

"Like this, he responded, did what he had to do and we could have put two or three goals in the net because of him.”

Ozil’s attitude had been questioned in recent weeks, so the praise that he has received from Arteta should be a major boost for him.

Ozil could now have a key role to play under Arsenal’s new Spanish boss, as the Gunners aim to get their season back on track.

Arsenal are currently sat in 11th place in the Premier League table, and will be looking to improve on this position sooner rather than later.

The Gunners are next in action against Chelsea on Sunday.