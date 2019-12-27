Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans after Bournemouth draw

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is being positive.

Mesut Ozil received a big vote of confidence from Mikel Arteta after being named in Arsenal's starting XI against Bournemouth.

The German played a role in a 1-1 draw and felt his side were 'unlucky'.

In a post on Instagram he urged everybody to get behind Arteta and the team and 'trust the process'.

Ozil will hope he did enough to earn another start in Arsenal's next two games.

Arsenal have back to back home games against Chelsea and Manchester United, matches which give them a chance to make a statement to start the new year off right.

This was just the ninth start Ozil has made in the Premier League this season.

The draw means Arsenal sit down in 11th place, eight points off Chelsea in fourth. They are four points back from Manchester United.