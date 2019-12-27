Quick links

Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal fans after Bournemouth draw

Mesut Ozil of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Emirates Stadium on December 15, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is being positive.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal embraces Mesut Ozil of Arsenal as he is substituted off during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC at Vitality Stadium on...

Mesut Ozil received a big vote of confidence from Mikel Arteta after being named in Arsenal's starting XI against Bournemouth.

The German played a role in a 1-1 draw and felt his side were 'unlucky'.

 

In a post on Instagram he urged everybody to get behind Arteta and the team and 'trust the process'.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Unlucky to not get the victory. But many positive things to take away from the game. Let's trust the process ⚽ #M1Ö #COYG

A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official) on

Ozil will hope he did enough to earn another start in Arsenal's next two games.

 

Arsenal have back to back home games against Chelsea and Manchester United, matches which give them a chance to make a statement to start the new year off right.

This was just the ninth start Ozil has made in the Premier League this season.

The draw means Arsenal sit down in 11th place, eight points off Chelsea in fourth. They are four points back from  Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

