Meet the cast of Wisting - BBC 4's Nordic noir features Trinity from The Matrix!

Nordic noir has become one of the most popular TV genres over the past decade.

From The Bridge and River to the original Danish The Killing, they have not ceased in popularity over the years.

And now there's a new stellar series coming to BBC Four this Saturday, December 28th which is set to earn its place amongst the ranks of the best.

Wisting was originally released in Norway and Sweden back in spring 2019 to rave reviews. Based on two Jørn Lier Horst novels, The Caveman (2012) and The Hunting Dogs (2013), this first series charts the investigations of William Wisting in Norway.

So, before we all fall head over heels for the series, let's get to know the cast a bit better.

Meet the Wisting season 1 cast

Sven Nordin as William Wisting

Thea Green Lundberg as Line Wisting

Jonas Strand Gravli as Thomas Wisting

Carrie-Anne Moss as Maggie Griffin

Mads Ousdal as Nils Hammer

Richie Campbell as John Bantham

Gard B. Eidsvold as Frank Robekk

Lars Berge as Benjamin Fjeld

Get to know the cast better - Sven Nordin

Sven is a 62-year-old actor originally from Oslo, Norway.

After a few minor performances in TV movies, Sven landed his breakthrough role in 1985's WW2 drama, Röd Snö where he played Hans Solberg. Sven continued to work in TV, film and theatre throughout the nineties.

In 2001, Sven cemented his name as one of Norway's best actors in the Oscar-nominated Elling.

Sven takes the lead in Wisting as the relentless police detective, William Wisting.

Carrie-Anne Moss

Over the past decade, TV has become the screen to be on. A-listers and Oscar-winning actors now flock to be on TV shows, no matter how big or small.

So, it's no surprise that Wisting could pull in a blockbuster actor like Carrie-Anne Moss!

The 52-year-old Canadian actress is most well-known for her role as Trinity in The Matrix Trilogy. But she has also starred in the likes of Memento, Chocolat and more recently, as Jeri Hogarth in the Marvel Universe (notably in the Jessica Jones TV series).

In Wisting, Carrie-Anne plays FBI Special Agent Maggie Griffin, who is investigating a serial killer who she suspects has fled from the US to Norway.

Richie Campbell

Richie Campbell is a 47-year-old actor from Hackney, London who has worked extensively on stage and screen.

He first rose to prominence starring as Tyrone in 2011's comedy, Anuvahood. Richie has also starred in the likes of The Bill, Top Boy and Waterloo Road as Ndale Kayuni.

Richie joins Carrie-Anne as one of the FBI agents taking on the Nordic case.

Also starring in Wisting

Irina Eidsvold Tøien as Andrea Vetti

Mariann Hole as Sissel

Fridtjov Såheim as Philip Henden

Christoffer Staib as Vidar Haglund

Ulrikke Hansen Døvigen as Christine Thiis

Watch Wisting on BBC Four from Saturday, December 28th 2019.