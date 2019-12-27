Martin Keown claims Arsenal will be 'worrying' about Tottenham under Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur are five points clear of their North London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League table.

Martin Keown has claimed that Arsenal should be 'worried' about Tottenham under Jose Mourinho after he helped them to a comeback win against Brighton on Boxing Day.

Whilst Spurs came from one goal down to beat the Seagulls, Arsenal, in Mikel Arteta's first game in charge, recorded a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

It now means that Tottenham are five-points clear of Arsenal, as Jose Mourinho's side are three points behind the Champions League places and the Gunners are eight points behind.

Speaking to Final Score on BBC Two (26/12/19 at 5:15 pm), Keown thinks that the impact Mourinho is having on Spurs should be 'worrying' for their rivals across the road.

“It's a different Mourinho, isn't it? He's really attuned to the group,” Keown told Final Score. “'I believe in you keep playing as we are'. And with that marksman in Harry Kane in front of goal and Dele Alli coming into form, it just shows you that he has got the right feeling for the team and he has stood by them.

“And when you do that as a manager, you get the results and when the different Mourinho came out at Manchester United, we got something different. So, all credit to Mourinho for bouncing back with his team and taking every step with them. He's an intelligent man and he's now a different manager.

“And maybe it's worrying the other side of North London that we should be worried now because Mourinho could put together a healthy run for his club.”

Both Spurs and Arsenal have sacked their managers this season – Mauricio Pochettino was first given the boot and then Unai Emery.

When the North London duo last met earlier on in the season, both of the above managers were in charge, but when they lock horns again, it will be Mikel Arteta against Mourinho.

Mourinho likes to play his mind games with rival managers and teams, so it'll be interesting how he approaches the North London derby in these coming seasons.