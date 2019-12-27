Liverpool fans react to Leicester booing Reds being congratulated for Club World Cup win

Liverpool put four past Leicester City on Boxing Day, five days after winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool fans have blasted the Leicester City supporters on Twitter after they booed the King Power Stadium PA announcer congratulating the Reds on their FIFA Club World Cup win before yesterday's game.

Jurgen Klopp's side put four past Leicester at the King Power Stadium, and before the game, the club publicly congratulated Liverpool on becoming world champions - but the announcement wasn't met with appreciation by the home fans.

Some Liverpool fans have stated that they don't understand why the Foxes fans would boo because they are not a rival, like Manchester United.

In the end, it was the away fans who were doing all the cheering as they witnessed their team put four past Brendan Rodgers side, who are being considered as potential title challengers.

That result and three points mean that Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and a further 14 points clear of Manchester City.

The Reds have played a game less than yesterday's opponents because of those FIFA Club World commitments, as they could end up going 16 clear if they do win their game in hand.

However, by the time their game in hand against West Ham comes along, City will be looking to close the gap and they can do so if they beat Wolves on Friday night.

It would have to take something special to stop Liverpool now, who will without a doubt ensure that they don't take their foot off the pedal until the English League title returns to Anfield.

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Foxes fans booing before the game:

The success make a lot of people uncomfortable, if you're mediocre they love it. That's why they support the underdog. Liverpool dont care about the boos, officially the best side in the world. — Dave (@McMide) December 26, 2019

thats just because they will never win it!!

let them boo, we are rich and more more more successful than them — Lxrđ Minu (@Bwoy_Tynnie) December 26, 2019

Weird bunch — Joe (@JoosefSZN) December 26, 2019

Boo all you like we are world champions. — Allez-Allez-Allez ⚽️ (@robkitfuey_fu) December 26, 2019

Imagine the fume if it was the other way round. — Kloppite2024 (@aj2_0) December 26, 2019

Show some respect. We showed nothing but that toward them when they won the league. Class by the announcer — chris (@LFChrisJFT96) December 26, 2019

Quite weird that. Could expect that from City or United fans. Was disappointing to hear from such an intelligent fan base. — Muzi (@Moozment) December 26, 2019

"World Champions you'll never sing that" should be the reply — Main Man Mané ❄️ (@SheikhSadio) December 26, 2019

Idiots — MonsterAmongMen (@ParkTheBus8989) December 26, 2019

I love the smell of jealousy in the evening — Robin Johnston (@RobinJohnston24) December 26, 2019