Liverpool fans react to Leicester booing Reds being congratulated for Club World Cup win

Liverpool put four past Leicester City on Boxing Day, five days after winning the FIFA Club World Cup.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates with Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool after scoring his team's third goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC...

Liverpool fans have blasted the Leicester City supporters on Twitter after they booed the King Power Stadium PA announcer congratulating the Reds on their FIFA Club World Cup win before yesterday's game. 

Jurgen Klopp's side put four past Leicester at the King Power Stadium, and before the game, the club publicly congratulated Liverpool on becoming world champions - but the announcement wasn't met with appreciation by the home fans. 

 

Some Liverpool fans have stated that they don't understand why the Foxes fans would boo because they are not a rival, like Manchester United.

In the end, it was the away fans who were doing all the cheering as they witnessed their team put four past Brendan Rodgers side, who are being considered as potential title challengers. 

That result and three points mean that Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and a further 14 points clear of Manchester City.

Juergen Klopp the head coach

The Reds have played a game less than yesterday's opponents because of those FIFA Club World commitments, as they could end up going 16 clear if they do win their game in hand.

However, by the time their game in hand against West Ham comes along, City will be looking to close the gap and they can do so if they beat Wolves on Friday night. 

It would have to take something special to stop Liverpool now, who will without a doubt ensure that they don't take their foot off the pedal until the English League title returns to Anfield. 

Here is a selection of Liverpool fans reacting to Foxes fans booing before the game: 

