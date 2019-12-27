Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'Don't think it's been said': Some Liverpool fans in awe of 'ridiculously underrated, unreal' ace

Giuseppe Labellarte
Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates the second goal scored by James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum impressed as the Reds of Jurgen Klopp swept aside Leicester and brought three points back to Anfield.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool celebrates the second goal scored by James Milner of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power...

A number of Liverpool fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City and, while virtually every single Anfield player earned plaudits, there was special praise reserved for the "ridiculously underrated" Georginio Wijnaldum.

While the Liverpool attacking trident often claims most of the headlines, while Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to stake his claim as the best right-back in world football, the Netherlands midfielder remains a key component of what is fast becoming an unstoppable juggernaut.

 

 

The clash between Jurgen Klopp's charges and Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes was tipped as the sternest test the Reds would have had to face so far, with plenty pundits and neutrals unsure which way it would go - Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas had tipped Leicester for victory, for example.

In the end, however, it proved a mismatch as Liverpool ran Leicester ragged on their own turf, Roberto Firmino opening the scoring before James Milner scored a penalty, Firmino added his second, and Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring to give the Anfield side a gargantuan 13-point lead with a game in hand.

Some Liverpool fans have previously called for Wijnaldum to be pushed further up the pitch, as he does for the Netherlands to devastating effect, but the 29-year-old is nonetheless superb in the role given to him by Klopp, helping the team mop up possession and win the second ball time and time again against the beleaguered Foxes.

Here is what some of the Reds faithful were saying about the Dutchman's heroics on the night:

Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since July 2016, when he joined from Newcastle United in a £25milion deal (BBC Sport), and has made 164 appearances for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and claiming 16 assists (Transfermarkt).

Georginio Wijnaldum during the match between FC Barcelona and Liverpool FC, corresponding to the semifinal of the UEFA Champions League, played at the Camp Nou Stadium, on 01st May 2019,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch