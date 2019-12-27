'Don't think it's been said': Some Liverpool fans in awe of 'ridiculously underrated, unreal' ace

Liverpool ace Georginio Wijnaldum impressed as the Reds of Jurgen Klopp swept aside Leicester and brought three points back to Anfield.

A number of Liverpool fans have been commenting on Twitter about their 4-0 thrashing of Leicester City and, while virtually every single Anfield player earned plaudits, there was special praise reserved for the "ridiculously underrated" Georginio Wijnaldum.

While the Liverpool attacking trident often claims most of the headlines, while Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to stake his claim as the best right-back in world football, the Netherlands midfielder remains a key component of what is fast becoming an unstoppable juggernaut.

The clash between Jurgen Klopp's charges and Brendan Rodgers' high-flying Foxes was tipped as the sternest test the Reds would have had to face so far, with plenty pundits and neutrals unsure which way it would go - Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas had tipped Leicester for victory, for example.

In the end, however, it proved a mismatch as Liverpool ran Leicester ragged on their own turf, Roberto Firmino opening the scoring before James Milner scored a penalty, Firmino added his second, and Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring to give the Anfield side a gargantuan 13-point lead with a game in hand.

Some Liverpool fans have previously called for Wijnaldum to be pushed further up the pitch, as he does for the Netherlands to devastating effect, but the 29-year-old is nonetheless superb in the role given to him by Klopp, helping the team mop up possession and win the second ball time and time again against the beleaguered Foxes.

Here is what some of the Reds faithful were saying about the Dutchman's heroics on the night:

Leicester hump it forward before Gini Wijnaldum does what he does, inserts himself between Maddison and the ball like a wraith.



Could this be our perfect midfield combo (when Fabinho isn't fit)? Complement each other so well. — Annie Road Online (@AnnieRoadOnline) 26 December 2019

Gini Wijnaldum btw, ridiculously underrated. Unreal #LFC — Josh Bradshaw (@Josh_uaBradshaw) 26 December 2019

Wijnaldum has always been a technically brilliant player. Henderson too — WhatDivock (@what_divock) 26 December 2019

Has wijnaldum ever gave the ball away — Ben Parsonage (@BenParsonage1) 26 December 2019

A special shout out to wijnaldum. Not easy at all to go from being injured to the biggest game of your season and drop the preformance he is. Phenomenal player — Owen (@LFCOwen96) 26 December 2019

Gini wijnaldum 20m pound. What a piece of business — David McCarthy (@daveymac89) 26 December 2019

Trent is clearly MOTM, but every single player was absolutely superb. Wijnaldum was brilliant, Gomez won his battle with Vardy and Van Dijk demonstrated his world-class talent.



Flawless. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) 26 December 2019

Midfield was unreal tonight as well; Keita gliding round the pitch, Henderson solid and Wijnaldum cleaning up #LFC — joe. (@JoeGreenwood_) 26 December 2019

Don't think it's been said just how good Gini Wijnaldum was tonight, controlled the game completely in the middle — jack (@jack_watt) 26 December 2019

Wijnaldum has been at Liverpool since July 2016, when he joined from Newcastle United in a £25milion deal (BBC Sport), and has made 164 appearances for the Reds, scoring 16 goals and claiming 16 assists (Transfermarkt).