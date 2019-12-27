Quick links

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Jordan Henderson fitness update

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp the head coach
Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson limped off in yesterday's 4-0 win ver Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update on Jordan Henderson in the Liverpool Echo, after he was substituted off against Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool enjoyed a wonderful day on Boxing Day, as they stormed to success at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds ran out 4-0 winners over their nearest rivals in the Premier League table, as they took a big step closer to winning the title.

 

Henderson’s injury, which forced him off, was the only down-point on what was a great day for Liverpool.

And Klopp insists that nobody needs to be too concerned about the England international, as he actually insisted to him that he could have played on.

“Jordan is okay. He got a kick on the shin, it was bleeding afterwards. He said he could have played on,” Klopp said.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the FIFA Club World Cup Final match between Liverpool FC and CR Flamengo at Khalifa International Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Klopp’s decision to take Henderson off was probably wise, as it protected him from worsening the problem.

Liverpool had done their damage at the time when the central midfielder was substituted, with the three points secured.

The Reds are in action again at the weekend when they take on Wolves, and it seems likely that Henderson will be in their starting line-up again.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

