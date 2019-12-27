Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provides Jordan Henderson fitness update

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson limped off in yesterday's 4-0 win ver Leicester City.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a positive fitness update on Jordan Henderson in the Liverpool Echo, after he was substituted off against Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool enjoyed a wonderful day on Boxing Day, as they stormed to success at the King Power Stadium.

The Reds ran out 4-0 winners over their nearest rivals in the Premier League table, as they took a big step closer to winning the title.

Henderson’s injury, which forced him off, was the only down-point on what was a great day for Liverpool.

And Klopp insists that nobody needs to be too concerned about the England international, as he actually insisted to him that he could have played on.

“Jordan is okay. He got a kick on the shin, it was bleeding afterwards. He said he could have played on,” Klopp said.

Klopp’s decision to take Henderson off was probably wise, as it protected him from worsening the problem.

Liverpool had done their damage at the time when the central midfielder was substituted, with the three points secured.

The Reds are in action again at the weekend when they take on Wolves, and it seems likely that Henderson will be in their starting line-up again.