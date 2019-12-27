Quick links

'Not having this', 'needs dropping': Some Leicester fans rip into 'luxury' player after Liverpool loss

Giuseppe Labellarte
Youri Tielemans of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at The King Power Stadium on December 26th 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom
Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City were hammered by Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and some of the Foxes faithful went on to slam the £40million man.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their humbling 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and Youri Tielemans came in for some flak from the Foxes faithful.

The 22-year-old joined Leicester permanently in the summer for a club record £40million following a successful loan from Monaco and his permanent switch was met with plenty of fanfare by fans of the East Midlands club.

 

 

Indeed, Tielemans has put in some great displays for Brendan Rodgers' side this season en route to second in the table, but he's also flattered to deceive on occasion, not least in the last two games, against Manchester City and now against Jurgen Klopp's charges.

The Belgium international was largely anonymous as the Reds ran Leicester ragged, and when he did get on the ball, he couldn't do much with it, his passes rarely coming off.

Indeed, quite a few Leicester fans were calling for Tielemans to be dropped for Saturday's trip to West Ham, as can be seen in the mid- and post-match social media reaction:

Leicester got to half time just one goal down against Liverpool, Roberto Firmino netting following a cross from the impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold, though the Foxes had been under the cosh for much of the opening 45 minutes.

The floodgates then opened after the interval as James Milner scored a penalty, Firmino added his second, and Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring to leave Leicester a massive 13 points behind the Reds - who have a game in hand.

Manager of Liverpool Jurgen Klopp with Manager of Leicester City Brendan Rodgers before the Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool FC at King Power Stadium on December...

