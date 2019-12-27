'Not having this', 'needs dropping': Some Leicester fans rip into 'luxury' player after Liverpool loss

Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City were hammered by Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and some of the Foxes faithful went on to slam the £40million man.

A number of Leicester City fans have been commenting on Twitter about their humbling 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at the King Power Stadium and Youri Tielemans came in for some flak from the Foxes faithful.

The 22-year-old joined Leicester permanently in the summer for a club record £40million following a successful loan from Monaco and his permanent switch was met with plenty of fanfare by fans of the East Midlands club.

Indeed, Tielemans has put in some great displays for Brendan Rodgers' side this season en route to second in the table, but he's also flattered to deceive on occasion, not least in the last two games, against Manchester City and now against Jurgen Klopp's charges.

The Belgium international was largely anonymous as the Reds ran Leicester ragged, and when he did get on the ball, he couldn't do much with it, his passes rarely coming off.

Indeed, quite a few Leicester fans were calling for Tielemans to be dropped for Saturday's trip to West Ham, as can be seen in the mid- and post-match social media reaction:

Dont see a lot of Tielemans in these big games do you — Ross 'Paulo' Griffin (@Paulo_Rossi12) 26 December 2019

Not seen a lot of him for a while to be fair — Jamie Johnson (@JrJohno24) 26 December 2019

Tielemans just lost the ball twice in the first 20 seconds of the half and we start the second half exactly how we ended the half... — Kolo Toure Ultra (@Ports_02) 26 December 2019

Tielemans isn’t in the game either — Cate (@CateFox) 26 December 2019

Maddison and Tielemans go missing in action too often when Leicester are struggling against quality teams. Starting to feel they're 'show ponies' who don't like having to work too hard. Chilwell, too, for that matter. — Julian Haywood (@julian_haywood) 26 December 2019

I wouldn’t have minded losing if we had put in a better performance then the last game but that was worse. We’re supposed to be showing why we’re in the top 4 ffs but yet we just looked clueless and fearful.



Also Chilwell, Barnes and Tielemans need to be dropped next game. — Sam (@SamPerkinsLCFC_) 26 December 2019

Don't start Tielemans, Barnes or Chilwell Saturday. All been well off for a few games now. — DT (@Dan_Turner_93) 26 December 2019

Not having this "Tielemans needs resting" he needs dropping not resting. — Lindsay (@91Lindsay) 26 December 2019

The only positives from that are the performances of Praet and Soyuncu. Barnes, Tielemans and Chilwell were way off it tonight. It’s been the same the past few games as well. #lcfc — Jack Johnson (@JackJ_2000) 26 December 2019

There's only so many you can drop. Tielemans has been poor for a long time now. — DT (@Dan_Turner_93) 26 December 2019

Tielemans is becoming a bit of a luxury — DT (@Dan_Turner_93) 26 December 2019

I agree re Chilwell and Tielemans both should be on the bench at West Ham.Barnes had the knock against Man City but is one of the few players who can beat a man and creates,also he got his first goal at West Ham(admittedly off the bench)history often repeats — Andrew Bolton (@AndrewB03365285) 26 December 2019

I've defended Barnes a lot but he could probably do with a stint out now. Tielemans the same. We've had a great season but I'm a little bit worried by this. Been poor all month bar Villa. — DT (@Dan_Turner_93) 26 December 2019

Leicester got to half time just one goal down against Liverpool, Roberto Firmino netting following a cross from the impressive Trent Alexander-Arnold, though the Foxes had been under the cosh for much of the opening 45 minutes.

The floodgates then opened after the interval as James Milner scored a penalty, Firmino added his second, and Alexander-Arnold rounded off the scoring to leave Leicester a massive 13 points behind the Reds - who have a game in hand.