Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling's performance yesterday

Leeds United managed to pick up a 1-1 draw against Preston North End yesterday.

Leeds United fans have criticised Luke Ayling’s display yesterday, in their 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

Leeds were given a real battle on Boxing Day, with Ayling failing to impress supporters.

The right-back was occasionally wasteful in possession, and didn’t look at his most solid.

And Leeds fans feel that Ayling has become a bit of a weak-link in their side.

Ayling has been dreadful for most of the season. His passing has been nothing other than atrocious. Dallas looks far better this season at RB.#lufc — MaltaWhite (@carl_bulger) December 27, 2019

I know he’s been good since he joined but ayling was dreadful today. Think Dallas should be put back to rb and forshaw into midfield whenever he’s back. In the meantime shackleton into midfield and Dallas to rb. Today was poor. Two huge games coming up #lufc — Charlie Costelloe (@1Charlie14) December 26, 2019

I love all our players right? I love that they're trying. But today was dreadful and whatever Ayling is going through (I genuinely hope it's just form and no personal issues otherwise I wouldn't care if it was the latter) he needs to get over it. Bad for a few games now. #lufc — Scrooge (@yfsifd) December 26, 2019

Huge fan of his, but Ayling hit his man with almost every pass today #lufc — P D (@PoD__13) December 26, 2019

How any of our fanbase can rate Luke Ayling is beyond me. #lufc — Jake Harris (@Jake_Harris15) December 26, 2019

Honestly can we just drop ayling and put Dallas RB — Style (@StyleLufc) December 26, 2019

Ayling plays football the way id imagine a Lego man would #lufc — Harrison Hurst (@HarrisonHurst4) December 26, 2019

Leeds actually went behind against Preston yesterday early on, when Alan Browne finished off a fine move from the visitors.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were then tested, as they had to stay patient before finally getting their equaliser.

Leeds had hit the post, before Stuart Dallas’s shot was eventually deflected into the back of the net.

Leeds failure to to get a victory comes as a slight concern though, as they have now gone winless for three games over the festive period.