Leeds United fans react to Luke Ayling's performance yesterday

John Verrall
Leeds United's Luke Ayling gets away from Hull City's Kamil GrosickiLeeds United's Luke Ayling gets away from Hull City's Kamil Grosicki during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United managed to pick up a 1-1 draw against Preston North End yesterday.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Leeds United at Loftus Road on February 26, 2019 in London, England.

Leeds United fans have criticised Luke Ayling’s display yesterday, in their 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

Leeds were given a real battle on Boxing Day, with Ayling failing to impress supporters.

 

The right-back was occasionally wasteful in possession, and didn’t look at his most solid.

And Leeds fans feel that Ayling has become a bit of a weak-link in their side.

Leeds actually went behind against Preston yesterday early on, when Alan Browne finished off a fine move from the visitors.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were then tested, as they had to stay patient before finally getting their equaliser.

Leeds had hit the post, before Stuart Dallas’s shot was eventually deflected into the back of the net.

Leeds failure to to get a victory comes as a slight concern though, as they have now gone winless for three games over the festive period.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

