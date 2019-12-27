Quick links

Leeds United fans praise former player for helping them out on Boxing Day

A fan wearing a Leeds United Christmas jumper ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United are sitting three points behind Championship table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

Aapo Halme of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Leeds United fans praised their former players Aapo Halme after he helped them in their promotion push on Boxing Day. 

Centre-back Halme left Leeds for Barnsley in the summer and yesterday he scored a last-minute equaliser against West Bromwich Albion.

 

If Albion had secured all three points during that game then they would have ended the day five points ahead of Leeds, but instead, they are now only three points going into another set of fixtures on the weekend. 

In actual fact, Leeds could have narrowed the gap on West Brom to two points, but they too dropped points, with Alex Neil's Preston holding them to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

That makes Halme's goal even more important because it means that Leeds are still within touching distance of Slaven Bilic's side and they are not looking over their shoulder.

Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Brentford at The Hawthorns on December 21, 2019 in West...

It is fair to say that Leeds were grateful for Halme, who will be hoping his own recent strong performances can help Barnsley stay in the Championship for next season.

Leeds will travel to the Midlands to take on Birmingham City on Sunday, with three points for Marcelo Bielsa's men, and a defeat for West Brom, would see them sit top of the table heading into the new year. 

But a defeat for Leeds, then third-placed Brentford can close the gap on the Yorkshire club to five-points, with Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Preston only one point behind the Bees. 

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Halme's goal against West Brom: 

