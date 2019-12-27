Leeds United fans praise former player for helping them out on Boxing Day

Leeds United are sitting three points behind Championship table-toppers West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds United fans praised their former players Aapo Halme after he helped them in their promotion push on Boxing Day.

Centre-back Halme left Leeds for Barnsley in the summer and yesterday he scored a last-minute equaliser against West Bromwich Albion.

If Albion had secured all three points during that game then they would have ended the day five points ahead of Leeds, but instead, they are now only three points going into another set of fixtures on the weekend.

In actual fact, Leeds could have narrowed the gap on West Brom to two points, but they too dropped points, with Alex Neil's Preston holding them to a 1-1 draw at Elland Road.

That makes Halme's goal even more important because it means that Leeds are still within touching distance of Slaven Bilic's side and they are not looking over their shoulder.

It is fair to say that Leeds were grateful for Halme, who will be hoping his own recent strong performances can help Barnsley stay in the Championship for next season.

Leeds will travel to the Midlands to take on Birmingham City on Sunday, with three points for Marcelo Bielsa's men, and a defeat for West Brom, would see them sit top of the table heading into the new year.

But a defeat for Leeds, then third-placed Brentford can close the gap on the Yorkshire club to five-points, with Sheffield Wednesday, Fulham and Preston only one point behind the Bees.

Here is a selection of Leeds fans reacting to Halme's goal against West Brom:

Cheeky little goal for Halme, knew we flogged him to Barnsley for a reason #lufc — Gail (@gailvink) December 26, 2019

Aapo halme dis better today for us than cooper and ayling #lufc — Leeds Utd Ste (@Motleeds1) December 26, 2019

Good work Agent Halme #lufc — Jerry (@crazyhorselufc) December 26, 2019

Aapo Halme sorting us out #Lufc — Oliver Joe Hulme (@Olijhulme) December 26, 2019

Aapo Halme Leeds United hall of fame — Dan (@lufc_dan) December 26, 2019

Halme you beauty! #lufc — LUFC Meal Deal 1 (@lufc_mealdeal1) December 26, 2019

Aapo Halme is still Leeds, isn't he? #lufc — Paul (@pauljchambers) December 26, 2019