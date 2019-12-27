Jose Mourinho unimpressed that Tottenham have to play again in 48 hours

Tottenham Hotspur will play relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho was left fuming after Tottenham Hotspur beat Brighton 2-1 on Boxing Day because his side have to play once again in 48 hours.

Spurs will play relegation-threatened Norwich City on Saturday evening and Mourinho made it clear that it is 'criminal' and 'against every rule' that his players, and Brighton's players, have to be put through this.

Boxing Day football has been a tradition in English football for decades, whilst other European leagues take a winter break, English football is in full flow.

But whilst Mourinho understands the situation, he was seriously unimpressed that his players have to play once again after a short period of time, as he explained why it is wrong.

"I cannot imagine these boys, not just my boys, the Potter boys, how they can play in 48 hours," Mourinho told Football London. "If you got to control the distances they run, the intensity, the breaks if you are going to control that and if you are going to tell anyone who understands physiology, it's a crime that they are going to play football again on the 28th.

"It is against every rule of physiology, biology, biochemistry, every rule. But that is the way it is, even with the three guys suspended. I think from the three, two of them are unfair. Sonny unfair and Winks unfair. I can only say Sissoko had a reason for the fifth yellow card. We have to go."

If gives Mourinho any comfort, Norwich played at 3 pm on Boxing Day also - they were beaten 1-0 at Aston Villa and are now sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

So, it's not just the Spurs players who will be feeling it in their legs come Saturday because Daniel Farke will also have to make some changes to his starting XI.

There's no doubt that Tottenham and Mourinho will want to take advantage of Norwich, who are fighting for their lives down the bottom and simply cannot afford to drop more points as they fall further away from safety.