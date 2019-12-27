Jose Mourinho shares what Tottenham spoke about before comeback against Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur have once again closed the gap on the top four places following their win on Boxing Day and Chelsea's defeat to Southampton.

Jose Mourinho has shared that Tottenham spoke about 'tactical details', 'principles' and the 'emotional side' of the game before their comeback win against Brighton on Boxing Day.

Spurs went into the half-time break losing 1-0, but upon the restart, Harry Kane, who had earlier had a goal chalked off by VAR because of offside, equalised before Dele Alli netted a brilliant first-time finish to secure all three points for his side.

In the first half, there would have no doubt have been a sense of frustration from the Spurs supporters, who would have felt that they were heading for another defeat.

But, after the game, Mourinho shared that things changed after the break because of what they talked about at half-time.

“The second half was different,” Mourinho told Football London. “Second half they brought everything they had to bring.

“We spoke about tactical details, we spoke about principles, the emotional side of it and the second half was really, really good and even if we were not winning this game.

“I would be disappointed, of course, but I would have the feeling the boys have everything, not forgetting we played a very good team and I think that is also important to say.”

Whilst Mourinho will be pleased that Tottenham secured all three points, he will be very keen to put an end to their indifferent performances.

The same type of problems that were appearing under Mauricio Pochettino are still showcasing themselves under Mourinho.

But there are still many positives to take from the game, with one of them being the change of form from Dele Alli, who is without a doubt back to his best.