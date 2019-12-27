Jose Mourinho shares what Erik Lamela told him before Tottenham's last game

Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-1 winners over Brighton & Hove Albion in their last match.

Jose Mourinho has revealed to Football London that Erik Lamela told him he would be fit enough to help the side, despite his injury problems, ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion yesterday.

Lamela has been out for months with injury at Spurs, but insisted that he could come off the bench if his services were required.

As it was, Tottenham did not need Lamela, as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 without him.

But Mourinho was very impressed by Lamela’s willingness to help the side ahead of the match.

“Lamela, 57 or 58 days without the team, trained with the team twice after all that time and he came to me and said ‘I think you need me because you have injuries or suspension, if you need me for 10-15 minutes I’ll be there’,” Mourinho said of the £26 million winger (Daily Mail).

“If we needed a goal then he was there for us. That sort of thing touches me.”

Lamela’s return to fitness is a boost to Spurs, as he could still have a role to play under Mourinho.

The Portuguese boss will surely appreciate Lamela’s work-ethic and willingness to defend.

The Argentine could perform a function down the right for Spurs in Mourinho’s set-up, which requires Serge Aurier to play high up the pitch, and the more advanced midfielder to cover for him at times.

Tottenham are next in action against Norwich City, where it seems most likely that Lamela will be on the bench again.