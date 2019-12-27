Jose Mourinho comments on Harry Kane's display after Tottenham beat Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur bounced back from their weekend defeat by securing all three points on Boxing Day against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jose Mourinho has shared that before he joined Tottenham he 'always' used to say that Harry Kane is a 'fantastic' striker even when he is not scoring.

Kane helped Spurs record all three points against Brighton on Boxing Day as his goal and Dele Alli's sublime finish cancelled out Adam Webster' opener.

That win means that Spurs are now once again three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table because they were beaten at home to Southampton on the same day.

Nonetheless, Mourinho shares why Kane standsout from other top strikers in the world and what he does so well when he's not scoring goals.

"When I was not his coach I was always saying that he's the kind of striker who is always fantastic even when he's not scoring," Mourinho told Football London. "There are so many top scorers in the world who score so many goals but the day they don't score their performance is always poor because they give nothing.

"This is the guy who if he doesn't score his performance is good. He presses, he recovers balls, he holds the ball, he assists and he drops back.

"When Dele Alli loses position he covers the position in the defensive organisation. He's fantastic."

Mourinho will be pleased that Spurs were able to bounce back following that defeat to Chelsea over the weekend, as they can move into the top-four with a win against bottom-of-the-table Norwich on Saturday.

Frank Lampard's men will be making a short trip across London by taking on Arsenal on Sunday, so at the very least, Spurs can put pressure on their rivals by winning 24 hours beforehand and going ahead of them.

Whilst Spurs got the result against Brighton, the performances by Mourinho's men is still indifferent, as the January transfer window and more months on the training pitch is needed by the three-time Premier League winner.