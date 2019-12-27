Who is John Mulaney's wife? Age, Instagram and how the romance started!

If you're in need of laughs, John's new special has it in spades.

Comedy fans will be familiar with John Mulaney, but who is the funnyman's wife?

What is there to say about the great comedian that hasn't already been said!

The 37-year-old American multi-talent has made an impression across a range of professions but is foremostly known for his stand-up specials and, of course, as a writer on the prestigious Saturday Night Live.

Many have enjoyed the Emmy-award winner's work without necessarily seeing him too, considering he is the voice of Andrew Glouberman on the hit Netflix animation Big Mouth - arguably one of the best comedy series to emerge in recent memory. Additionally, it's also worth noting that he made his feature film debut of sorts in the critical smash Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (he voiced Peter Porker/Spider-Ham).

Now, he's given audiences the gift of a hilarious new special!

John Mulaney attends the John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch NY Special Screening at The Metrograph on December 16, 2019 in New York City.

Netflix: John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

John's latest special - John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch - is now available to stream on Netflix!

Coming in at just over an hour in length, this hilarious special sees John and a bunch of kids tackle a range of topics, with a whirlwind of sketches, songs and surprise guests thrown in for good measure.

It's great entertainment, and if that's not enough to sell people, how can you turn down a wild appearance from the one-and-only Jake Gyllenhaal, star of such films as Prisoners and Donnie Darko. Be sure to give it a watch if you haven't already. Since it premiered, many have been wondering who the central star's wife is. Let's take a look, shall we...

Who is John Mulaney's wife?

John Mulaney's wife is 34-year-old Annamarie Tendler!

The pair married in 2014, and as we've learnt from his stand-up comedy material, they have a French bulldog named Petunia - pretty cool.

She is most famous as a makeup artist, and her work has featured in such magazines as Glamour and HelloGiggles. It's also definitely worth highlighting that she was a sensation when appearing on an episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee back in 2018, featuring Jerry Seinfeld.

Annamarie is also regarded for her work as a writer and lampshade designer. Talk about variety!

According to US Weekly, they met while vacationing at Martha’s Vineyard, and their wedding site read: “After a group vacation to Martha’s Vineyard, John rode shotgun while Anna drove a carload of people home... He did bits the whole ride and killed. They were not dating at the time, but Anna knew they would be soon after.”

Her and John live happily together in New York.

Comedian John Mulaney and wife Annamarie Tendler attends the 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 3, 2018 in Santa Monica, California.

Follow Annamarie Tendler on Instagram

If you'd like to check out her photography talents, you can check out her Insta.

Find her page over at @throughannascamera; she has an impressive 66.1k followers. There are some great snaps on there!

While you're at it, be sure to follow @johnmulaney if you haven't already.

We hope you enjoy his new special.

