Jamie Carragher reacts on Twitter after Liverpool demolish Leicester City

John Verrall
Jamie Carragher during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Liverpool FC and RB Salzburg at Anfield on October 2, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool ran out 4-0 winners at the King Power Stadium yesterday.

Jamie Carragher has hailed Liverpool as ‘the best team in the world’ after their win over Leicester City yesterday.

Liverpool returned to England this week after lifting the Club World Cup and quickly cast aside any fears that they could be tired from the trip.

The Reds stormed past Leicester after putting in arguably their best performance of the season.

 

Liverpool won 4-0 at the King Power Stadium, with Brendan Rodgers’ side incapable of dealing with their attacking threat.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was particularly impressive, as the full-back claimed three assists and scored during the contest.

And Carragher just had to praise his former side on social media website Twitter.

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the table, ahead of Manchester City’s game this evening.

The Reds are in a hugely commanding position now and only a disastrous dip in form will stop them from winning their first ever Premier League title.

