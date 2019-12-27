Quick links

Jack Clarke sends message to Leeds fans after Tottenham confirm his return

Aiden Cusick
Jack Clarke of Leeds United
The Leeds United academy product is back at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United

Jack Clarke has sent a message to Leeds United and its fans after his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke's loan spell was officially cut short on Friday after months of speculation.

The 19-year-old winger rejoined Leeds on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window, after Tottenham paid a reported fee of £10 million to lure him from Elland Road.

 

But he only played three times this season - amounting to just 134 minutes - for the club whose academy he progressed through.

And he posted on Twitter earlier:

It is thought that Clarke will train with Jose Mourinho's first-team while the newly-appointed Tottenham manager decides whether or not to keep him on board for the rest of the campaign.

Several of Leeds' Championship rivals, including Brentford and Fulham, are reportedly interested in taking the York-born player on loan.

Jack Clarke of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on August 10, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Tottenham fans - what should Mourinho do with the former Leeds talent?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

