Jack Clarke sends message to Leeds fans after Tottenham confirm his return

The Leeds United academy product is back at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jack Clarke has sent a message to Leeds United and its fans after his return to Tottenham Hotspur.

Clarke's loan spell was officially cut short on Friday after months of speculation.

The 19-year-old winger rejoined Leeds on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window, after Tottenham paid a reported fee of £10 million to lure him from Elland Road.

But he only played three times this season - amounting to just 134 minutes - for the club whose academy he progressed through.

And he posted on Twitter earlier:

Was always a dream of mine too play for @LUFC a dream I managed to fulfil and I will be forever thankful for. I would like to thank the club, staff and all the players I’ve learnt from and got to know over the years. I wish the club and the fans all the very best in the future https://t.co/eWpuO5zpcR — Jack Clarke (@JackClarke09) December 27, 2019

It is thought that Clarke will train with Jose Mourinho's first-team while the newly-appointed Tottenham manager decides whether or not to keep him on board for the rest of the campaign.

Several of Leeds' Championship rivals, including Brentford and Fulham, are reportedly interested in taking the York-born player on loan.

