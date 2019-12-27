Is Little Women a true story? Real life parallels between Louisa May Alcott and the March sisters!

A wave of classic revivals are upon us. From David Copperfield to Emma, 19th century novels are the new go-to movie reboot.

But it is Greta Gerwig's Little Women which has captured everyone's attention since it was released on December 26th, 2019.

The Boxing Day flick sees some of the best and brightest actors and actresses take on the iconic roles created by 19th century American writer, Louisa May Alcott.

With the Gerwig's meta approach to Little Women's retelling, many have wondered whether it is, in fact, based on a true story. Here are all the real life parallels!

NOT SO MERRY CHRISTMAS: Gavin and Stacey fans shocked by Christmas special slur

Greta Gerwig revives Little Women

It is a tale beloved the world over, and retold dozens of times on stage and screen. But the 2019 adaptation of Little Women is by far one of the best there has been.

Director and actress Greta Gerwig (Frances Ha, Ladybird) brings her thoughtful flair to the tale, while still retaining its fiercely independent spirit.

Little Women follows the four March sisters - Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth - as they muddle through life, love and everything in between. The novel was originally written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868 and is set in the context of the American Civil War.

Is Little Women a true story?

Technically, no.

As Greta Gerwig created the meta plot line of Jo writing Little Women and the discussions with her editor for the 2019 film, this may have lead some to believe it is is a true story. However, much of the story is derived from Alcott's own life and experiences.

There are some serious parallels between Louisa Alcott and Jo March (played by Saoirse Ronan), with Jo generally considered to be inspired by the real writer. Obviously they share a profession, but the parallels run much deeper.

The movie was also filmed in Concord, Massachusetts, where the Alcott family lived.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Louisa May Alcott and the March sisters

The biggest similarities lie with the Alcott and the March sisters.

Similar to Jo, Louisa was the second eldest of four sisters. Her older sister Anna was an actor, who chose marriage to get out of poverty, much like Meg. Then there was Abigail, or Meg as she was known in the Alcott family, who studied as an artist in Europe... just like Amy!

Finally, with the most similar parallel in terms of Little Women's plot and Louisa Alcott's life, she had a sister named Elizabeth who died of scarlet fever aged just 22 after contracting it from a local family she helped.

In the novel, Jo marries Professor Bhaer at the end, however Louisa Alcott never married. She did, however, work as a governess, writer and teacher - just like Jo!

Mr and Aunt March

The two characters in the novel who are different to real life are the father and the aunt.

In Little Women, Aunt March (played by the brilliant Meryl Streep) is the wealthy benefactor for the March girls. However, when Abigail Alcott was sent off to Europe, it was her sister Louisa who was her benefactor and not their aunt.

Similarly, Mr Alcott did not fight for the Union in the American Civil War. He remained at home, working in education and social work with his wife.

Watch Little Women in cinemas from Boxing Day 2019.