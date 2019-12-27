Who is India Brown? Worzel Gummidge actress is a sensation as Susan!

She's a delight here, but where have we seen her before?

Worzel Gummidge is reborn with a brand new cast boasting the likes of India Brown and charming newcomer Thierry Wickens.

Fond memories?

British author Barbara Euphan Todd introduced many fans to the world of the titular talking scarecrow Worzel Gummidge, and since then he truly lived a life of his own.

The character has earned radio adaptations, but the most iconic came in 1979 when Jon Pertwee portrayed the straw-adorned oddity on TV. The Doctor Who actor did a marvellous job, and even when news of the reboot surfaced, audiences were sceptical because they felt Jon's performance simply couldn't be topped.

This new miniseries - made up of two parts - arrived on BBC One on Thursday, December 26th, with the second and final episode airing on Friday, December 27th at 7 pm, and there's lots to enjoy.

India Brown in Worzel Gummidge

Worzel is played by the excellent Mackenzie Crook (The Detectorists, Pirates of the Caribbean), but arguably, the heart of the new series lays with stars Thierry Wickens (he plays John) and India Brown.

India plays the central character of Susan, one of the orphans who must join Worzel in his quest.

She's a great performer, but actually, we shouldn't be too surprised...

India Brown: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in 2014 as Little Girl in TV series Birds of a Feather.

Continuing on, she landed other TV roles in Topsy and Tim (she played Molly), The Coopers vs the Rest (Alisha), Fortitude (Peggy Nan), Blue Peter (Lilly from Running Wild), The Athena (Lena) and Silent Witness (Lysette).

However, her biggest TV role is that of Lizzie in family-drama series Hetty Feather.

It's not all TV though, as she has also been a part of 2018's The Midnight Gang (Amber) starring alongside Alun Davies, David Walliams and more. Other than that, she was also in the 2017 short Playground as Captain.

India Brown attends the "Worzel Gummidge" screening at The Charlotte Street Hotel on December 10, 2019 in London, England.

Worzel Gummidge divides audiences

So far, the new take on Worzel Gummidge has earned both admirers and detractors.

Take a look at some tweets below:

I'm so happy that Worzel Gummidge is back on our screens, and it looks great so far.

Family friendly folk horror at its finest!#worzelgummidge pic.twitter.com/o0uleeRAXR — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) December 26, 2019

Mackenzie Crook is an understated genius: #WorzelGummidge is SO atmospheric. Loved his nod to the old series when he said 50/50 chance, guessing which way he would fall every week is an early memory.

I hope kids latch onto this like we did. pic.twitter.com/Bu5hWGZgU1 — Paul Howe (@Dandy1138) December 26, 2019

See they've remade worzel gummidge. Some things should be left alone. Jon pertwee was the best. — Lee Laws (@Laws72Lee) December 26, 2019

There will only ever be one #worzelgummidge pic.twitter.com/JUTwmMqG3e — Percy Firbank (@Percy_Firbank) December 26, 2019

This is fantastic. Mackenzie Crook-what a great writer and director. Perfect Boxing Day viewing #worzelgummidge pic.twitter.com/hzMf915M0Q — Victoria O'Hara (@vicoharabelfast) December 26, 2019

