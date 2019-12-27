Ian Wright sends tweet to Eddie Nketiah following Leeds's Boxing Day draw

The legendary ex-Arsenal player has kept a close eye on Nketiah's progress at Leeds United.

Ian Wright has told the loaned-out Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah he did all he could do during Leeds United's Boxing Day draw with Preston North End.

Nketiah has spent much of the first half of his season-long spell as an impact substitute, sparking concerns he could be recalled early by Arsenal, for whom Wright starred as a fellow striker in the 1990s.

And it was on the bench again that the 20-year-old began Thursday's game at Elland Road, coming on in the 64th minute as the Whites trailed 1-0.

But for Declan Rudd's save, Nketiah would have added to his five-goal haul.

Immediate impact yesterday. All you can do ♥️ — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) December 27, 2019

And tweeting the England Under-21 international this morning (Friday), Wright wrote: "Immediate impact yesterday. All you can do".

Stuart Dallas's 89th-minute equaliser preserved Leeds's eight-point lead over third place.

Marcelo Bielsa's side travel to Arsenal in the FA Cup next weekend, and it remains to be seen which camp Nketiah will be in.