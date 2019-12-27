Quick links

Ian Taylor and Paul McGrath react to Aston Villa's win over Norwich City

Amir Mir
Aston Villa secured a scrappy win against Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Ian Taylor and Paul McGrath reacted with delight on Twitter as Aston Villa secured a very valuable 1-0 win over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Former Villa midfielder, Taylor, stated that centre-back, Ezri Konsa, was the 'pick' of the bunch yesterday, whilst he also thinks that Conor Hourihane cannot be ignored. 

 

Hourihane started from the bench for Villa, and with the home team playing poorly and in a scrappy manner, Dean Smith opted to bring on the Irishman to try and change things around in the second half. 

Not long after, he would score the only goal of the game, as Jack Grealish's brilliant footwork whilst running inside the penalty area resulted in him finding Hourihane, who fired home. 

After the game, Villa legends, Taylor and McGrath, sent these messages from their personal Twitter accounts: 

Both of Villa's centre-backs, Kortney Hause and Konsa, were outstanding against Norwich, but players such as Matt Targett and Marvelous Nakamba struggled.

Added with that, even though he didn't put the ball into the back of the net, Wesley was brilliant up top, as his hold up play, work rate and ability to bring others into the game was impressive, especially in the second half. 

Nonetheless, that win has done Villa the world of good and it has also stopped their four-game losing streak, as they take on fellow relegation strugglers. Watford on Saturday. 

