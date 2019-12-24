Where are the Home Alone cast now? Macaulay Culkin, Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci!

The festive classic is an essential watch this Christmas.

They were absolutely perfect, but where are the Home Alone cast now?

Honestly, Chris Columbus' 1990 classic may just be the best Christmas film of all time. It has everything! Laughs, heart, great characters, a message... it's just wonderful.

It's positively bursting with iconic moments that have cemented themselves into cinema history, but let's face it, the cast absolutely makes it.

Macaulay Culkin gave one of the strongest performances of any child actor as Kevin McCallister. Even after countless repeat viewings, we'll never tire of watching him deliver laugh after laugh, but where is he now?

MOVE OVER BABY YODA... Fans think new character is the cutest!

Home Alone cast now: Macaulay Culkin

He's 39-years-old!

The Kevin actor went on to star in a range of films after Home Alone, including the likes of Ri¢hie Ri¢h and 2003's Party Monster.

Is he still acting?

He sure is! In 2019, he starred in the film Changeland (he plays Ian) and the TV series Dollface (Dan Hackett). He was also part of the comedy rock band The Pizza Underground which formed in 2013, but they disbanded in 2016.

Away from acting, he is the publisher and CEO of a pop culture site and podcast called Bunny Ears.

ANAKIN, IS THAT YOU? Is Hayden Christensen in The Rise of Skywalker?

Macaulay Culkin, co-founder of lifestyle media Bunny Ears, is the honorary bell ringers of the Nasdaq Closing Bell from the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center on August 6, 2019 in San Francisco,...

Home Alone cast now: Joe Pesci

Joe Pesci was pitch-perfect as Harry, one-half of the Wet Bandits!

It's always funny to think that Home Alone came out the same year he was in Goodfellas, the film which earned him an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

The 76-year-old actor wasn't in a lot after 1998's Lethal Weapon 4, but he recently came out of retirement (of sorts) to star in Martin Scorsese's The Irishman with Robert De Niro, both of which he collaborated with on the likes of Casino, Raging Bull and Goodfellas. If you haven't already, be sure to give it a watch on Netflix!

He also released his third album - Pesci... Still Singing - in 2019.

KILLING IT! Did you spot Jodie Comer's Star Wars cameo?

Joe Pesci attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Irishman" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

What about Daniel Stern?

If we're talking Harry, then we have to talk Marv.

The 62-year-old is still acting and has a range of recent projects for audiences to check out.

He starred in the 2018 film Game Over, Man! (Mitch), 2019's James vs. His Future Self (Jimmy) and the TV series Shrill (Bill Easton) the same year.

That's not all though, as he's also set to star in such forthcoming titles as Dan the Weatherman (Don), Captain Karl's Institute for the Abnormally Bizarre ('Captain' Karl Moorehouse) and Everything's Peachy (Jerry Schiff).

Actor Daniel Stern attends an evening with WGN America's "Manhattan" at The Paley Center for Media on July 9, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

Let's not forget the parents...

Kevin's dad Peter was played by John Heard, who tragically passed away in 2017. As for Catherine O'Hara - she played Kate, Kevin's mum - she is now well known for reprising the role of Moira Rose on the TV series Schitt's Creek.

Sadly, the actor who played Kevin's elderly neighbour Marley - Roberts Blossom - passed away back in 2011.

In other news, here are our picks for the most disappointing movies of 2019.