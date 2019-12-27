Gavin and Stacey Christmas special hit with complaints after slur used in 'Fairytale of New York'

It was the most anticipated Christmas special of the year and one Gavin and Stacey fans had been waiting for for years.

Pulling in over 11.6 million viewers, the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special has since become the most watched TV episode of the decade.

But not without complaint.

Intended to be the happy return to the world and characters of the beloved BBC sitcom, the special has seen complaints pour in after the writers failed to remove a homophobic slur from a well-known Christmas song.

Here's what happened during the episode and what has been said in response.

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special 2019

For the first time in a decade, the cast of Gavin and Stacey reunited on our screens, returning to Barry for more hilarious and heart-warming antics.

Since the BBC show ended in 2011, James Corden has become a worldwide superstar. So, seeing him return as Smithy with the rest of the gang was a real festive treat.

When James and co-star Ruth Jones (who stars as Nessa) reunited to write the script earlier this year, they brought all of their signature wit back to our screens. But their decision to not cut out a slur during the characters' Christmas sing-a-long has landed them in some hot water.

What happened in the episode?

In the Christmas episode, Nessa and Bryn (Rob Brydon) got together to sing 'The Fairytale of New York' by Kirsty MacColl and The Pogues.

The song famously has a homophobic slur used by MacColl, which many leave out when singing. But not Nessa and Bryn!

The characters continued to sing without excluding the slur or many of the other offensive or provocative lines, to the shock and surprise of viewers.

Inevitable outrage

It's no surprise that many were offended by the line. But as Christmastime can be particularly difficult for those in the LGBTQ+ community, some of whom have strained relationships with their families, many thought it was even mores inappropriate they included the slur in a Christmas episode.

Of course, as always, streams of Twitter users complained about "snowflakes" being overly sensitive.

On the other hand, the BBC defended the decision. A spokesperson said: " ‘Fairytale of New York’ is a very popular, much-loved Christmas song played widely throughout the festive season, and the lyrics are well established with the audience."

After yesterday's #GavinandStacey #Christmas episode which included entirely avoidable homophobic slur, I'm sending love to my #LGBTQ+ family. I cannot underestimate how difficult this time of year can be for so many of us. ❤️ — Amy Lamé ✨ (@amylame) December 26, 2019

If straight people can come up with a word that causes a viscerally emotional response and carries similarly prejudiced connotations, i’ll listen to why it’s okay for a mainstream television show to use a homophobic slur in their Christmas special. #GavinandStacey — John Waddell (@JohnRWaddell) December 26, 2019

2007: Had openly gay character that was loved by his family and friends since the first series of the show.



2019: Characters sing original lyrics to Fairytale of New York in a pub.



Twitter: Oh My GoD, tHeY aRe So HoMoPhObIc, I cAn'T tAkE iT!#GavinandStacey pic.twitter.com/OHdf3R8rNq — Jack Sheath (@JacksterBoi) December 25, 2019

Watch the Gavin and Stacey Christmas 2019 special on the BBC iPlayer now.