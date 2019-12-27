Quick links

Frank Lampard admits he's been harsh on Chelsea attacker

Callum Hudson-Odoi of Chelsea during the UEFA Europa League Group L match between Chelsea and PAOK at Stamford Bridge on November 29, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Chelsea forward Callum-Hudson Odoi returned to the starting line-up yesterday, but wasn't able to seize his opportunity.

Frank Lampard has told Football London that he has been harsh on Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi this season.

Hudson-Odoi came back into Chelsea’s team yesterday for their game against Southampton, but he failed to have the desired impact.

The English winger didn’t manage to trouble Southampton’s defence, as Chelsea lost 2-0 in a shock result.

But Lampard insisted that he could not be too hard on the teenager after the game.

 

Lampard has previously publicly criticised Hudson-Odoi, but he insists that the youngster was putting in a good effort for Chelsea yesterday.

"I thought he put a lot of effort in today, he was trying things, making runs, not quite coming off for him in the first half,” Lampard said.

“He’s come off the back of a big injury and this is certainly a period where we have to stick with him. He’s very young. A lot of talk last year about contract and would he or wouldn’t he and now he has and he’s in a period now where he has to get his head down and work and he knows that – to show what he can be for this club. It’s down to him now.

"I showed faith in him playing today and I will continue to do that. But we also have to go with him a little bit. And I’ve sat here and I’ve probably been relatively harsh on Callum a couple of times and I don’t think now is the moment to do that because I think today I saw an effort and a desire, I’ve seen it in training these last couple of weeks.”

Whether Hudson-Odoi will keep his place in Chelsea’s team for their next match now remains to be seen.

The Blues are in action again Arsenal on Sunday, when they will be under pressure to put in a much improved performance.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

