Everton fans react to Fabian Delph's display against Burnley

Everton ran out 1-0 winners in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge at Goodison Park.

Everton fans have failed to be impressed with Fabian Delph during Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge at Goodison Park.

Delph was given a starting role by Everton’s new Italian boss, but many Toffees fans thought that the England international was poor.

Everton managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Burnley, with many of their players earning praise.

However, Delph’s distribution was heavily criticised on social media, as Everton fans would like him to show more intent with his passing.

Agree with all that.....Except Delph.

A left footed Schneiderlin !! — EFC Mour (@EFCmour1878) December 26, 2019

Good win today and good performance overall. Felt we carried Delph and to a lesser extent sigurdsson. — Mark EFC (@shaw_80) December 26, 2019

#EFC vs Burnley player ratings:

Pickford 5 (not much to do)

Coleman 7

Mina 7

Holgate 7

Digne 4



Delph 0

Sigurdsson 7



Sidibe 8

Bernard 5



Richarlison 6

DCL 7



Kean 5

Davies 5

Walcott 5



Good performance ⭕⚪ — Royal Blue (@RoyalBlue1878_) December 26, 2019

Delph strolling around doing sideways crab passes #efc — Kevin Egan (@kegan1985) December 26, 2019

Delph is no better than Schneiderlin #EFC#Everton — Earl Grey (@EarlGrey_79) December 26, 2019

He's another over hyped player that was never all that. Very sideways in his decision making and not going to help this team move up the league. — Gavin Morgan (@gavmorgan82) December 26, 2019

Agreed. Too many poor passes - but he did try going forwards. Replace Gylfi with Gomes and Delph with Gabin when fit — JustinLawson (@SLTjustin) December 26, 2019

Fabian Delph isnt very good is he — Jay (@jasonbefc) December 26, 2019

Goes unnoticed how much of a crab Fabian Delph is — Mark (@markfinnigan14) December 26, 2019

Always looks to pass to either Mina or Holgate an when he does pass forward it’s to the wrong team. — Craig Rigby (@CraigRigby88) December 26, 2019

Delph was only brought to Everton in the summer and he has made a slow start on Merseyside to date.

The experienced midfielder has struggled badly with injury, and may still need more game time before he is fully match sharp.

Everton are very limited with their options in central midfield currently, due to injury problems, so Delph looks likely to continue to be given chances, despite his poor performance yesterday.

Everton’s win over Burnley continues their good run of form over recent weeks, with Ancelotti’s men now moving up to 13th in the Premier League table.