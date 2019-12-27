Quick links

Everton fans react to Fabian Delph's display against Burnley

John Verrall
New Everton signing Fabian Delph poses for a photograph at the Everton pre-season training camp on July 15, 2019 in Verbier, Switzerland.
Everton ran out 1-0 winners in Carlo Ancelotti's first game in charge at Goodison Park.

Fabian Delph of Everton on the ball during the Premier League match between Everton and Sheffield United at Goodison Park on September 21, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans have failed to be impressed with Fabian Delph during Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge at Goodison Park.

Delph was given a starting role by Everton’s new Italian boss, but many Toffees fans thought that the England international was poor.

 

Everton managed to pick up a 1-0 win over Burnley, with many of their players earning praise.

However, Delph’s distribution was heavily criticised on social media, as Everton fans would like him to show more intent with his passing.

Delph was only brought to Everton in the summer and he has made a slow start on Merseyside to date.

The experienced midfielder has struggled badly with injury, and may still need more game time before he is fully match sharp.

Everton are very limited with their options in central midfield currently, due to injury problems, so Delph looks likely to continue to be given chances, despite his poor performance yesterday. 

Everton’s win over Burnley continues their good run of form over recent weeks, with Ancelotti’s men now moving up to 13th in the Premier League table.

