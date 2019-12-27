Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti rules out January move for a new striker

One of Everton's biggest needs have been a productive striker but Carlo Ancelotti seems to disagree.

New Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti spoke to Sky Sports about his side's plans for the upcoming January transfer window.

The Italian got off to winning start on Boxing Day against Burnley thanks to a late goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Ancelotti had very little time to set up his side in the way he would have wanted to but a win was all that mattered and he got it.

One of Marco Silva's biggest problems as Toffees boss was his underperforming forwards. Moise Kean is yet to open his account while Cenk Tosun has scored just once this season. Dominic Calver-Lewin has scored six times in 17 league games which isn't good enough for a side aiming to make into one of the European places by the end of the season.

Many people expected Ancelotti's first signing to be a new centre-forward to help them get out of the hole they are currently in. However, the new Everton boss looks to be satisfied with his current options upfront and has ruled out a move for a new striker next month.

Ancelotti said: "We didn't talk about this but for sure I am not asking for a striker because the strikers up front are really good. I think until January 5 we have to be focused on these next four games and after that we can talk [about] if we need something or not."

Both Calvert-Lewin and Kean will have to step up their game now to impress the new boss. Richarlison has been Everton's most consistent forward this term scoring eight goals in all competitions but he needs all the support he can get from the players around him.