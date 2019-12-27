Quick links

'Trouble, looks disinterested': Some Celtic fans want player dropped vs Rangers

Danny Owen
Celtic fans hold up scarfs ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Olivier Ntcham could be the difference during Celtic's Old Firm clash with Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers - for better or for worse.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring the second goal during the last minute of injury time during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio...

On his day, Olivier Ntcham is the most naturally gifted footballer in Scottish football. He can pass like a seasoned playmaker, control the tempo of the game from the centre of the park and, on occasion, locate the top corner with a laser-guided missile of a shot.

But there’s nothing more frustrating than seeing a player with all the ability in the world stroll through a game, barely showing even the briefest flicker of interest the battle going on around him. Just ask Arsenal fans.

And If Ntcham wants to retain his place in the starting XI when Rangers make the trip across Glasgow on Sunday, it’s fair to say he didn’t exactly ace his audition during Celtic’s hard-fought 2-1 win away at St Mirren on Boxing Day.

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh,...

The £4 million Frenchman failed to influence the game against limited opposition and gave the ball away on numerous occasions. It is that kind of lapse in concentration that a high-pressing Rangers side will be looking to pray on during a game which swing the title in their direction.

Ntcham at his string-pulling peak is capable of dominating Rangers from the centre of the park. On current form, however, he could be an accident waiting to happen.

Celtic's Olivier Ntcham during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

 

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

