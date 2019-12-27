'Trouble, looks disinterested': Some Celtic fans want player dropped vs Rangers

Olivier Ntcham could be the difference during Celtic's Old Firm clash with Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers - for better or for worse.

On his day, Olivier Ntcham is the most naturally gifted footballer in Scottish football. He can pass like a seasoned playmaker, control the tempo of the game from the centre of the park and, on occasion, locate the top corner with a laser-guided missile of a shot.

But there’s nothing more frustrating than seeing a player with all the ability in the world stroll through a game, barely showing even the briefest flicker of interest the battle going on around him. Just ask Arsenal fans.

Subscribe

And If Ntcham wants to retain his place in the starting XI when Rangers make the trip across Glasgow on Sunday, it’s fair to say he didn’t exactly ace his audition during Celtic’s hard-fought 2-1 win away at St Mirren on Boxing Day.

The £4 million Frenchman failed to influence the game against limited opposition and gave the ball away on numerous occasions. It is that kind of lapse in concentration that a high-pressing Rangers side will be looking to pray on during a game which swing the title in their direction.

Ntcham at his string-pulling peak is capable of dominating Rangers from the centre of the park. On current form, however, he could be an accident waiting to happen.

On Sunday it’s got to be Ntcham out, Forrest back over on the right, Johnston on the left and Christie through the middle on Sunday. We also need to stop conceding stupid goals! — CelticBhoy1888 (@Bhoy1888Celtic1) December 26, 2019

Mikey Johnston on the left on Sunday please, Forrest on the right, Christie the 10, Ntcham benched. — StevieC (@GlasgowRoad) December 26, 2019

Three points in the bag and that's what matters. Time to end the Ntcham experiment once and for all. — Eddie Keane (@Eddiek62) December 26, 2019

If he starts sunday we will be in trouble. — there is no old firm (@wrighty1888) December 26, 2019

If he gets out of whatever strop he’s in, he could be decent. Right now, he’s lazy and looks disinterested. — Eddie Keane (@Eddiek62) December 27, 2019

We are an accident just waiting to happen. Let’s pray it’s not Sunday when it happens — Joe Morgan (@joemorgan4) December 26, 2019

The majority of us agree that Ntcham disturbs our shape and takes Forest and Christie away from their best positions. All the pundits say it, surely the manager must see it. — Anthony Harris ️⚽ (@harrisanthonys) December 26, 2019