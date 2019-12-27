Quick links

Report: Everton man is already fretting over his future under Carlo Ancelotti

Danny Owen
Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti waves to the crowd before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
£27m benchwarmer Cenk Tosun is struggling in the Premier League but will Crystal Palace offer him a fresh start away from Everton?

Cenk Tosun of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 3, 2019 in...

Cenk Tosun is already concerned about his Everton future under Carlo Ancelotti, according to the Bleacher Report, though the rumoured Crystal Palace target is hoping to stay in the Premier League.

A £27 million signing from Besiktas two years ago, Ancelotti is the third different manager Tosun has played under during his time at Goodison Park – and that is without counting interim head coach Duncan Ferguson.

The Turkish international is arguably the best natural finisher in The Toffees’ squad but, despite his qualities in front of goal, a man who fired Besiktas to successive Super Lig titles continues to find first-team football hard to come by.

 

And, after being frozen out by Marco Silva, life on Merseyside doesn’t look likely to get any easier under Ancelotti. Tosun was left on the bench during the 1-0 Boxing Day victory over Burnley with the Italian putting his faith in Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean instead.

Everton Manager Carlo Ancelotti waves to the crowd before the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on December 26, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

According to Bleacher Report, Everton have made it clear that the 28-year-old is free to leave in January should an acceptable offer arrive. Besiktas would jump at the chance to bring Tosun back to Turkey on loan but a man who has never really been given a run of games in the Premier League wants to stay and prove himself on English shores.

Crystal Palace have been interested for some time and they are again, the publication adds, with Roy Hodgson publicly pleading for additions in the final third. A clinical finisher who is excellent in the air, Tosun would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham.

Cenk Tosun (L) and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton react during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Arsenal FC at Goodison Park on December 21, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

