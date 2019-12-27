Report: Everton could raid Barcelona again with £22m man a Toffees target

Jean-Clair Todibo could swap La Liga for the Premier League with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton crying out for one more centre-half.

Everton are looking to raid Barcelona once again, according to Mundo Deportivo, will Jean-Clair Tobido potentially set to travel the well-worn path from the Camp Nou to Goodison Park during the January transfer window.

Back in the summer of 2018, The Toffees snapped up Barca benchwarmers who jumped at the chance to get their careers back on track after finding themselves well down the pecking order in Catalonia.

Some 18 months on, Lucas Digne has gone from Jordi Alba’s understudy to arguably the best attacking left-back in the Premier League while Andre Gomes, until his ill-timed broken ankle that is, was starting to look once again like the dynamic midfield playmaker who captured the neutral’s heart at Valencia.

And according to reports in Spain, Todibo could follow in Digne and Gomes’s footsteps next month.

After losing both Phil Jagielka and Kurt Zouma over the summer, Everton have had just three central defenders on their books since the summer and, understandably, a new defender is understood to be right at the top of their January wishlist.

Todibo, who has played just 77 minutes of La Liga football this season, fits the bill. At just 19, the former Toulouse man is one of the most promising young defenders in European football with his Man of the Match performance away at Inter Milan in the Champions League, in which he shackled Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, offering a tantalising glimpse of his vast potential.

Despite that masterful display at the San Siro, Barca could still cash in with Todibo eyeing regular first-team football. Everton have now joined Premier League rivals Southampton in expressing an interest.

According to Calciomercato, the Frenchman could cost around £22 million.