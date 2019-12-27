Quick links

Report: Aston Villa eyeing £22m star in the form of his life

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on May 05, 2019 in Birmingham, England.
Aleksandar Mitrovic can't stop scoring in the Championship for Fulham - can he save Aston Villa's Premier League skin?

Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates after making a clearance to deny Leeds United's Edward Nketiah during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven...

Fulham face a challenge hanging onto the Championship’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic with Aston Villa hoping to lure the striker back to the Premier League during the January transfer window, according to The Mail.

Heading into the New Year, it doesn’t take a genius to work out where a relegation-threatened Villa side need to strengthen as they look to pull away from the drop zone following the 1-0 Boxing Day triumph over fellow strugglers Norwich City.

 

Summer signing Wesley Moraes has found the net just four times in 19 Premier League matches so far while neither Jonathan Kodjia nor Keinan Davis have been able to offer serious competition in attack.

So, given his outstanding form in front of goal for Fulham this season, Mitrovic looks on paper like a potentially season-saving addition with The Mail reporting that Villa are ‘heavily interested’ in the Serbian hitman.

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Leeds United at Craven Cottage on December 21, 2019 in London, England.

Mitrovic, who joined Fulham from Newcastle in a £22 million deal some 18 months ago, has 18 goals in 23 Championship matches in 2019/20 and he has a decent track record in the top flight too. The former Anderlecht wonderkid was a rare ray of light in a miserable Premier League campaign for The Cottagers last season, finding the net 11 times.

And with Dean Smith favouring a lone striker system at Villa Park, Mitrovic looks like a perfect fit with his aerial ability and excellent link-play. With Fulham seeking an immediate return to the promised land, however, it will surely require far more than £22 million if they are to be tempted to cash in.

12th May 2019, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus Newcastle United; A dejected Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham as a cross is too long in the box

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

