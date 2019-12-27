Quick links

'Clearly the best in the league': Big claim made about reported £6m Celtic target

Danny Owen
Celtic manager Neil Lennon celebrates at full time during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Celtic at Tynecastle Park on 18 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Scottish Premiership champions Celtic want £6m Andraz Sporar with Neil Lennon confirming talks with the Slovan Bratislava striker.

Andraz Sporar of Slovenia celebrates during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group G qualifying match between Israel and Slovenia at Itztadion Sammy Ofer on March 21, 2019 in Haifa,...

Celtic target Andraz Sporar has been labelled ‘clearly’ the best footballer in Slovakian football right now by Slovan Bratislava legend Lubomir Meszaros, in quotes reported by the Daily Record.

With the January window now just days away, The Hoops have already found themselves at the centre of an ongoing transfer saga.

After previously playing down the speculation, manager Neil Lennon admitted on Christmas Eve that Celtic had indeed held talks about a potential winter deal for a striker in the form of his life – despite the fact that Bratislava will demand in excess of £6 million for their goalscoring talisman (BBC).

 

But no matter how much Celtic are willing to offer, Meszaros feels that his former club would be making a big mistake selling a man who could prove to be nothing short of irreplaceable.

"Andraz is an excellent player. He's clearly the best player in the league and there's no team who can boast a player as good as him,” the former Slovakian international said. "But if he was sold, it would be a huge blow for Slovan because how are they going to replace someone like that?

"It would have a massive impact on the team and would significantly disrupt their challenges for the league and other trophies. His goal ratio is incredible. He makes an impression in every match.

Andraz Sporar of Slovenia during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Slovenia and Latvia on November 16, 2019 in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

"Any team would have a major problem if they sold a striker like Andraz and I hope Slovan think very carefully about selling him to Celtic or another club in Europe.

"Even if they got a lot of money, the problem would be replacing him."

6ft 1ins Sporar simply cannot stop scoring right now. After netting 34 times in all competitions last season, the Eastern European goal-machine is well on track to beat that record this time around with 20 in 26 matches already.

And Sporar’s record in continental competition is extraordinary. He has seven Europa League goals to his name in 2019/20 with the 25-year-old the sort of proven talent who could help re-establish Celtic as a genuine contender to win the competition.

Slovan Bratislava's Slovak forward Andraz Sporar celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group K football match between SC Braga and Slovan Bratislava at the...

