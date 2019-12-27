'Disgraceful', 'sack him': Some fans raging after 'unacceptable' boss call involving Leeds loanee

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson's decision to bring on Leeds United on-loan man Laurens De Bock drew ire from many of the Black Cats faithful.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Phil Parkinson following the Black Cats manager's latest display, summed up with an "unacceptable" call involving Leeds United loanee Laurens De Bock at the Stadium of Light.

Once again, Sunderland have flattered to deceive under Parkinson, with Bolton Wanderers holding the Black Cats to a stalemate on Wearside, a result which sees the Stadium of Light side drop to an embarrassing 15th in the League One table.

De Bock was named on the bench for the game, and when defender Tom Flanagan pulled up with an injury in the latter stages of the game, Parkinson decided to make a like-for-like swap, bringing on the Elland Road man in his place.

In the end, Sunderland could not break down their opponents as the game finished in a goalless draw, and quite a few Black Cats fans thought the De Bock substitution pretty much summed up Parkinson's credentials as a manager.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

SAFC sub - De Bock for Flanagan. Crowd unimpressed. — A LOVE SUPREME (@ALS_Fanzine) 26 December 2019

Boos from some home fans as de Bock replaces Flanagan in the #SAFC defence. There are 18 minutes remaining here and hard to imagine a goal coming for the hosts here. 0-0 — Paul Fraser (@paulfraserecho) 26 December 2019

Boos as the injured Tom Flanagan is replaced by Laurens De Bock.



Parkinson resisting the temptation to throw on an attacking option.#SAFC — Mark Donnelly (@markdonnelly_) 26 December 2019

5 at the back AGAIN Flanagan picks up a knock screams change system, brings on De Bock. Other two subs were bizarre to, what a knob #SAFC — Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@xW1LKS) 26 December 2019

Absolutely disgraceful — John (@pinehurst5) 26 December 2019

Another spineless performance. Parkinson has to go, taking off Flanagan and bringing on De Bock when we’re drawing at home to bottom of the league and playing 5 at the back again when it hasn’t worked before. Sack him and get Roy Keane in as our new manager — George (@SAFCGeorge6) 26 December 2019

That De Bock substitution just sums Parkinson up perfectly. Get rid before it's too late #safc — Parker (@Parkersafc) 26 December 2019

Scared to go for it. Shambles — Parker (@Parkersafc) 26 December 2019

20 minutes left Flanagan goes down. Bolton clearly playing for a point at this moment. Grigg and McNulty on the bench and he brings De Bock and stays 5 at the back. Phil Parkinson. #safc — Jordan Ramsey (@RamseySAFC) 26 December 2019

The moment that highlighted every inadequacy in Phil Parkinson being Sunderland manager: around 75 mins gone, Flanagan needs to come off injured and he subs him for de Bock, maintaining 5 at the back at home to Bolton as we drop to 15th in League One. Unacceptable #safc — Stephen Kennedy (@Scrivener30) 26 December 2019

What about when Parky put De Bock on for Flanagan when we’re chasing the game #SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) 27 December 2019

De Bock left Elland Road on transfer deadline day this summer to link up with Sunderland on loan, having only made only seven appearances for the Whites since joining in January 2018 from Club Brugge, for whom he played more than 100 times and featured in Europe (BBC Sport).

However, he hasn't really made much of an impact at the Stadium of Light, with just five League One appearances under his belt and 10 in all competitions (Transfermarkt), and with Leeds also seemingly seeing him as surplus to requirements, it looks like his future will probably lie away from both his loan club and parent club.