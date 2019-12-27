Quick links

'Disgraceful', 'sack him': Some fans raging after 'unacceptable' boss call involving Leeds loanee

Giuseppe Labellarte
Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson's decision to bring on Leeds United on-loan man Laurens De Bock drew ire from many of the Black Cats faithful.

Laurens De Bock of Sunderland during the FA Cup match between Sunderland and Gillingham at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 9th November 2019.

A number of Sunderland fans have taken to Twitter to rip into Phil Parkinson following the Black Cats manager's latest display, summed up with an "unacceptable" call involving Leeds United loanee Laurens De Bock at the Stadium of Light.

Once again, Sunderland have flattered to deceive under Parkinson, with Bolton Wanderers holding the Black Cats to a stalemate on Wearside, a result which sees the Stadium of Light side drop to an embarrassing 15th in the League One table.

 

De Bock was named on the bench for the game, and when defender Tom Flanagan pulled up with an injury in the latter stages of the game, Parkinson decided to make a like-for-like swap, bringing on the Elland Road man in his place.

In the end, Sunderland could not break down their opponents as the game finished in a goalless draw, and quite a few Black Cats fans thought the De Bock substitution pretty much summed up Parkinson's credentials as a manager.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

De Bock left Elland Road on transfer deadline day this summer to link up with Sunderland on loan, having only made only seven appearances for the Whites since joining in January 2018 from Club Brugge, for whom he played more than 100 times and featured in Europe (BBC Sport).

However, he hasn't really made much of an impact at the Stadium of Light, with just five League One appearances under his belt and 10 in all competitions (Transfermarkt), and with Leeds also seemingly seeing him as surplus to requirements, it looks like his future will probably lie away from both his loan club and parent club.

Leicester City's Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez (L) vies against Club Brugge's Belgian defender Laurens De Bock during the UEFA Champions League group G football match between Leicester...

