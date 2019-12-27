Dele Alli claims one of his Tottenham teammates doesn't get enough credit

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli scored the winning goal as Jose Mourinho's side picked up three points yesterday.

Dele Alli has told Amazon Prime, during their live Premier League coverage, that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane doesn't get enough credit.

Kane helped to inspire Tottenham’s comeback yesterday, as they picked up the three points against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Kane not only scored Tottenham’s first goal in the contest, but he also put in a huge shift for his side.

Kane was back defending in the final minutes, as Spurs held on to the three points.

And Alli doesn’t think that the England captain is praised enough for the work that he puts in for the team.

“It makes life easy when you a striker like him. All you have to do is give him the chances and you know he’ll put them away,” Alli said.

“He probably works harder than he needs to and I don’t think he gets enough credit for how hard he works from the front.

“He makes the front players and midfielders job a lot easier because of his work rate.”

Alli own role in Tottenham’s win yesterday deserves a huge amount of praise too.

The attacking midfielder scored the decisive goal with a wonderful chipped finish, after being set up by Serge Aurier.

Tottenham have now closed the gap on the top four down to just three points again.

Spurs are next in action at the weekend, when they take on Norwich City.