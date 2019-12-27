Chris Wilder says clubs have approached Sheffield United about deal for popular Blades star; admits he could go

Billy Sharp has played a bit-part role for Sheffield United this season.

Chris Wilder has confirmed that Sheffield United have received enquiries for Billy Sharp.

Sharp's goals have fired the Blades out of League One and the Championship in recent seasons, but the veteran striker has played only a bit-part role in the Premier League.

He scored United's equaliser in their opening-day draw at Bournemouth but has started twice all season across all competitions and failed to make the pitch in any of Wilder's side's last four fixtures.

Wilder, though, does not believe that Sharp is unhappy at Bramall Lane and will only allow the 33-year-old to leave if he is informed otherwise.

"There have been enquiries from teams, as always when you see players of the likes of Billy not playing regular football," the Sheffield United manager told BBC Radio Sheffield earlier. "But I've always been open with Billy and just said as long as I'm here it's your decision whether you want to say, 'well I might have to look elsewhere for first-team football.' But he's happy at the moment. If he comes to me and says it might be time to consider, then we'll consider what's available and do the best for Billy Sharp."

It is as yet unclear which clubs the Sharp approaches came from, although there are several Championship sides said to be in the market for a new centre forward next month.

The lifelong Sheffield United fan, whose contract expires next summer, is currently competing with Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie, Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke at Bramall Lane.